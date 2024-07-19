ETV Bharat / technology

Check Latest Updates From Crowdstrike Portal: CERT Advisory To Users

New Delhi: Even as Microsoft has been dealing with a major global outage affecting millions of Windows users, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) on Friday issued an advisory asking the users to check the latest updates from the Crowdstrike portal.

Services across multiple sectors were severely affected globally due to a technical problem at the US tech giant Microsoft and American cyber security company Crowdstrike. Terming the issue critical, the CERT said, “It has been reported that Windows hosts related to crowd strike agent Falcon Sensor are facing outages and crashing due to recent updates received in the product. The windows concerned hosts are experiencing a Blue Screen of Death related to Falcon Sensor.”

How to stop Blue Screen error on Windows

The CERT said that to get rid of the Blue Screen error, Boot your Windows into Safe mode or Windows recovery environment.

It also suggested to the users to go to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory. “Find the file with the name “C-00000291*.sys" and delete it and Boot your windows normally,” the CERT suggested.

Why The Blue Screen Error

According to an official Microsoft blog post, blue screen errors occur when there are serious problems that cause Windows to shut down or restart immediately. These errors can be caused by either software or hardware problems.

The Crowdstike in a statement said, “CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor. Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck\blue screen error related to the Falcon Sensor. Our engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.”