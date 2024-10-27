Check Adulteration In Edible Oils, Spices In 10 Seconds: IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up's Device Set To Revolutionise Food Testing

Kanpur: Amid a rise in food-borne illnesses around the world, food safety has become a major concern. In today's fast-paced world, testing food items for adulteration can be a time-consuming process especially during festive seasons. In order to provide instant results, innovators at the IIT Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh have developed a device which can detect adulteration in daily food items like ghee, oil and spices within 10 seconds.



E-Nose Device Set To Revolutionise Food Testing

The device named Electronic Nose (E-Nose), has been developed by IIT Kanpur's incubated company E-Sniff Private Limited.

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) device (ETV Bharat)

Company's founder member and IIT Kanpur alumnus Pradeep Dwivedi said that the E-Nose device has been fully certified by IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT BHU and the Ministry of Electronics. Dwivedi said that the device was showcased by the Ministry of Electronics some time ago at the 'Chunauti 8.0' program in the Best Startup category. The start-up also received a grant of Rs 25 lakh from the ministry for the innovation, Dwivedi added.

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Dr Himanshu Saxena has supported Pradeep in his startup. The E-Sniff start-up's E-Nose device is expected to revolutionise domestic and industrial food testing especially during festive seasons.

IIT Kanpur alumnus Pradeep Dwivedi (ETV Bharat)



When Will E-Nose Be Available In The Market And What About Price?

Pradeep Dwivedi, founder member of E Sniff Private Limited, said that they will bring the e-nose device into the market within a year. The price of the device is expected to be around Rs 5,000. Dwivedi said that they have received accurate results during the trial stage of the device. Dwivedi also said that the Delhi government, Dabur group, DS group and many other renowned groups of the country have approached the start-up for early orders for the device.



How Does The E-Nose Device Work?

Dwivedi said that the e-nose device has been developed with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, which will convert chemical information into digital information to provide instant results in food testing. He said that the start-up is also working to develop a milk test kit and blood cancer test kit.

“We are also taking help from experts of many other IITs including IIT Kanpur. Very soon we will also launch indigenous milk test kits and blood cancer kits in the Indian market,” Dwivedi said.