ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Would Change The Way We Shop Online: Report

Hyderabad: San Francisco-based OpenAI is reportedly working to turn ChatGPT into a direct shopping platform, helping users to buy various products without the need to leave the AI chatbot’s chat window. A report suggested that Shopify– a proprietary e-commerce platform for online stores and retail POS systems– would directly integrate into ChatGPT’s interface. This would lead to browsing, comparing, and even purchasing products from the e-commerce platform without the need to leave the chat window.

Online Shopping Through AI

According to a report published by TechRadar, Shopify is planning to directly integrate its services with the popular ChatGPT, which would allow users to view products along with their prices, review, and use a 'Buy Now' option to buy them, which would appear in the chat window.

Currently, ChatGPT users who take shopping recommendations from the chatbot receive a detailed overview of available products with their third-party links for purchase. For instance, if you ask ChatGPT about 'Best Sneakers to buy under Rs 5,000', the chatbot will showcase the available models across the internet along with all the website links to buy them.

If this is introduced, the users would conveniently be able to know about a certain product, along with its pros and cons and who be able to purchase it at the same place, without the need to switch to other platforms. This would provide users with a seamless experience.