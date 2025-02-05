ChatGPT On WhatsApp Gets New Upgrades: Now Supports Image and Voice Message Inputs

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out new upgrades for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, on WhatsApp for its global users. In December 2024, the company introduced an official phone number for the chatbot, allowing people to save it to their phones and access ChatGPT on WhatsApp. The AI chatbot has reportedly expanded its services on the messaging application to support image and audio message inputs as well.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp: New Upgrades

So far, ChatGPT on WhatsApp only supports text messages. While image generation and two-way voice conversation are not possible, a report by Android Authority suggests that it could soon change. As per the report, the AI chatbot on WhatsApp is adding support for image and voice message inputs, allowing users to engage with the chatbot on the Meta-owned messaging application.

Using the image processing functionality, ChatGPT users can now ask questions regarding any image, or even ask it to rate their work. The AI will process the visual information and respond to the query using its computer vision. On the other hand, users can utilise voice messages to skip on writing long queries.

The report further mentioned that OpenAI plans to let its users sign into their existing ChatGPT account while accessing it on WhatsApp. This will allow users to synchronise their chats with the ChatGPT app or the web client using the same account.

Last year in December, the San Fransico-based AI giant announced a phone number (+1-800-242-8478) for ChatGPT, allowing users to save it and converse with the AI chatbot on WhatsApp. Notably, residents of Canada and the US can dial up the number via their smartphones or feature phones to directly speak with the chatbot.

