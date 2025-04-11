ChatGPT's Memory Gets An Update, It Can Now Remember All Your Conversations To Give Tailored Responses

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT is getting an update allowing the chatbot to reference all of the past chats with a user to remember their preferences and interests to provide them with more personalised responses. Earlier, the chatbot could only store and recall information in its memory at the user's request.

"In addition to the saved memories that were there before, it can now reference your past chats to deliver responses that feel noticeably more relevant and useful," OpenAI wrote in an X post. It added that new conversations with the chatbot naturally build upon what it already knows about the user, making interactions feel smoother and uniquely tailored for every user.

The memory feature lets users inform ChatGPT about their likes, dislikes, the kind of answers they prefer, dietary restrictions, and more to get highly personalised answers. For instance, ChatGPT can remember a food allergy and suggest only recipes that do not contain that ingredient.

Instead of remembering what the user specifically wants, ChatGPT can now reference all of the past chats to build its knowledge base for the user for personalised responses. Some users might not be too comfortable with the change. Luckily, OpenAI allows users to opt out of referencing past chats or memory altogether via ChatGPT Settings.

Users who had opted out of the memory feature will be opted out of referencing past chats by default. To change these settings, users can ask ChatGPT in chat. For times when you want to have a conversation that you don't want the chatbot to reference again, you can do so by using temporary chat instead of turning the memory feature off.

The update to memory feature in ChatGPT is rolling out to all Plus and Pro users, except in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will get access to new feature in a few weeks.