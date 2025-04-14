Following ChatGPT's Ghibli Art Controversy, Sam Altman Proposes Revenue Model For Artists

Hyderabad: The AI Ghibli trend — facilitated by ChatGPT's GPT-4o image generation model and xAI's Grok 3, enabling people to restyle their images into distinct art styles of their choice — kicked off a debate over the ethical use of AI tools that mimic an artist's signature style. While both ChatGPT and Grok 3 have stopped creating Ghibli-style pictures due to concerns over creative rights, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to have a plan in sight to tackle these issues.

In a recent TED interview, Altman made some remarks suggesting he is warming up to the idea of a revenue-sharing model for artists and creators when AI systems use their distinctive styles. Highlighting that OpenAI currently avoids generating images that mimic living artists' styles, Altman suggested a potential future model where artists could opt in and receive compensation.

"I think it would be cool to figure out a new model where if you say 'I want to do it in the name of this artist' and they [the artist] opt in, there's a revenue model there," Altman said in an interview with TED curator Chris Anderson.

Altman said that while it might theoretically be possible to trace individual artistic influences in AI-generated images, it becomes challenging in practice, especially when multiple styles are blended. Without making any definitive commitments or concrete plans for the endeavour, he acknowledged the complexity of determining compensation for such contributions.

"How do you divvy up how much money goes to each one? These are like big questions," Altman said.

Altman also defended generative AI technology and its work that takes inspiration from other creative sources. He said that creative processes are always built on existing works, and it is difficult to quantify artistic influence, even for human creators. OpenAI CEO also defended AI as a democratising force in the creative domain, claiming that technology allows more people to engage in artistic work, regardless of prior experience or access to traditional production methods.

While he acknowledged the role of generative AI in causing unease in the creative community, he also highlighted its use cases. "Some creative people are very upset. Some creatives are like, 'This is the most amazing tool ever, I'm doing incredible new work,'" Altman said.