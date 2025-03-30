ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Faces Outage Amid Ghibli Art Frenzy; OpenAI Says Services Back On Track

New Delhi: ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, was down for several users on Sunday with its servers overwhelmed by a surge in demand for its new Studio Ghibli-style image generation feature. However, the developer soon updated saying all impacted services have been "fully recovered".

Reports of the outage began surfacing Saturday evening, leaving several users unable to access the service for a considerable period, but escalated on Sunday around 4 pm, with users flocking to social media to express their frustration. "We are sorry, an error occurred. Please retry after a few minutes.

"It seems this application has become very popular, and its available rate limit has been reached. Please retry after a few minutes," users saw this popup when trying to access the platform.

OpenAI acknowledged the server crash, and later updated that services have been restored. It showed that the ChatGPT web was the most affected. "We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation," OpenAI acknowledged.