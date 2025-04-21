Chat In Any Language: WhatsApp Tests New Message Translation Feature

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new message translation feature, which will ease communication between users who speak different languages. Currently, users have to leave WhatsApp to copy-paste every message into a translator app to understand the other person. However, users could soon get the new automatic on-device translation message feature, which will ensure end-to-end encryption (E2EE) remains intact.

The message translation feature has been under development for quite some time. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging application has finally started to test the new feature with the public in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.12.25.

WABetaInfo shared screenshots that show the new feature in action. As per the report, WhatsApp is allowing beta testers to download language packs and translate messages directly within the app. Currently, the application supports translation of Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian.

After downloading the language pack, users need to head over to the chat info screen and specify which language they want messages to be automatically translated into. The selection is limited to a per-chat basis, which means users can set up different translation settings for each contact. Users can also choose not to enable automatic translation and instead translate individual messages manually by opening the message options and tapping "Translate".

Users can also reportedly install a special language pack to enable automatic detection of the language of incoming messages. This is expected to make group chats easy with people who speak different languages. The message translation feature is also available for WhatsApp Channels.

WhatsApp's message translation feature (Image Credits: WABetaInfo)

Since WhatsApp's message translation feature works on-device with the help of language packs to preserve E2EE, just like its voice message transcription tool, the translated text may not always be as accurate as that generated by cloud-based translation services. Just like the voice message transcription feature, WhatsApp users will be able to select whether they want to use the on-device message translation feature. The feature is rolling out to more beta testers and is expected to arrive in the stable channel once the testing phase is over.