ChargeZone Opens India's Largest EV Charging Hub In Bengaluru: Can Accomodate 210 Vehicles At Once

Hyderabad: ChargeZone, a company that builds charging networks for electric vehicles, has launched India’s largest EV charging facility in Bengaluru. The facility features more than 210 individual charging points, making it the highest concentration of EV chargers at a single location in India. The facility includes 80 DC fast charging units with 160 charging outlets and 50 AC charging stations with 50 charging outlets.

The charging facility has a total installed capacity of 4 megawatts, making it India’s most powerful electric vehicle charging installation as well. It will simultaneously provide high-speed charging for various electric vehicles, including passenger cars, inter-city electric buses, and commercial electric trucks.

ChargeZone founder and CEO Kartikey Hariyani mentioned that the EV charging hub is a significant milestone for the company and would provide advancement to India’s EV mobility. He mentioned how this new EV charging facility would be significant in Indian EV transportation goals. Moreover, Hariyani wishes to build an ecosystem so that EV adoption becomes fast and accessible for people.

List of amenities

The EV charging hub is created to offer driver-focused amenities, which would enhance the overall charging experience. It also includes convenience amenities, such as restrooms, drinking water, waiting areas, and spacious parking arrangements capable of accommodating large commercial vehicle fleets without creating congestion in the charging facility.

Technology Integration

The new charging facility operates via ChargeZone’s integrated technology platform, which offers digital services to users. The integrated system includes real-time monitoring capabilities, mobile application-based access controls, and sophisticated safety management systems.

These technological integrations will help users locate charging points, monitor charging progress, and manage payments via digital platforms, making the entire charging process seamless.

The new EV charging facility is a significant advancement in India’s EV infrastructure development. The scale and capabilities of the charging facility address the main challenges in EV adoption, such as charging speed, availability, and reliability issues, which are traditionally seen in electric vehicles.