Change Makers 2025: India's Young Environmental Innovators Reimagine the Future at IIT Delhi

New Delhi: In the context of a global climate crisis, a unique educational experiment occurred this June at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. A diverse group of 106 enthusiastic, bright students aged 15 to 19 (in 11th and 12th grades and first-year undergraduates) travelled to New Delhi from every corner of India (and beyond) from June 9 to June 27 for the Change Makers 2025 Summer Bootcamp to develop innovative, actionable solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

The campus was busy and energetic as students explored topics like carbon emissions, microplastics, e-waste, and heatwaves. Working in self-formed groups, they focused on real-world environmental issues usually discussed by policymakers, with guidance from IIT professors and industry experts.

"I think if we solve our environmental problems, all of that comes with it. That is the distinction between a developing India and a developed India,” said Jay Dhariwal, professor at IIT Delhi and bootcamp coordinator, in a discussion with ETV Bharat. “This was not easy; it took months of planning and input from faculty, researchers, and industry mentors. But I believe we’ve planted the seed of changemaking in these young students. And honestly, we’ve learned from them too.”

A Rigorous Path to Selection

The 106 students at the bootcamp weren’t chosen at random. Out of nearly 500 applications, only those with proven curiosity and action in the environmental space made the cut. The selection process included a detailed application form designed to assess both commitment and initiative.

“We didn’t want only ideas. We wanted to see who had already taken baby steps,” explained Dhariwal. “From 500 applicants, we shortlisted 140 after a thorough review, and finally, 108 students were onboarded. We said yes to anyone who we thought was sincere.”

Re-Volt Ride: Pedalling Toward a Greener Tomorrow

One of the standout innovations to emerge from the bootcamp was Project Re-Volt Ride, built by a team of high school students seeking to reduce carbon emissions from small personal devices.

"We realised that phone chargers and power banks, though small, add up, contributing around 1.5 kg of CO₂ emissions per person per year," said Devesh from Amity International School, Noida. "So we created a bicycle-mounted power generator.”

Using a cycle-mounted dynamo to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical energy, the students created a prototype capable of charging mobile phones, LED cycle lights, and other low-voltage devices. Their approach is elegantly simple; when you pedal, you generate current, and that energy powers your everyday electronics.

“It’s not just about tech. We’re promoting cycling too, for health, for the environment,” added Amogh from City Montessori School, Lucknow. “If adopted widely, this could significantly reduce individual carbon footprints.”

The students even launched a campaign promoting the benefits of cycling in urban schools. Perhaps most strikingly, their team wasn’t limited to science students. One member from a commerce background said, “Even as a commerce student, I learned how to solder, build circuits, and understand voltage. It’s been an amazing interdisciplinary experience.”

Team Neer-Veer: Precision Irrigation for India’s Farmers

Another ambitious team, Neer-Veer, took on the problem of inefficient water use in Indian agriculture, a sector that consumes 80 per cent of the country’s freshwater resources.

“Over-irrigation is often ignored, but it leads to massive water and energy waste. In drought-prone areas, it could even cost lives,” said Gautami, a student from Ambrose Junior College in Nashik.

Their solution? A solar-powered smart irrigation system, dubbed Rambaan, is designed to help farmers make data-driven decisions. Unlike traditional irrigation models based on guesswork, Rambaan integrates five key environmental sensors, measuring soil moisture, temperature, air humidity, and rainfall, all controlled via an ESP32 microcontroller. The system is designed to work offline, a major upgrade over current models that rely on cloud-based platforms, often inaccessible in rural India.

“This isn’t just a product. It’s a service platform for precision farming," Gautami explained. "Our web dashboard visualises the data in real time so that farmers can know when and how much to irrigate."

Their project directly addresses climate resilience in agriculture, a pressing concern as India confronts increasingly erratic monsoons and groundwater depletion.

Vision for Scale

Throughout the three-week residential bootcamp, students worked in collaborative pods, attended interactive workshops on sustainability and entrepreneurship, and met with environmentalists, policy thinkers, and tech innovators. They pitched their prototypes to panels of experts from academia and industry. Topics ranged widely, from water contamination and food waste to microplastics in soil and improper waste segregation. The campus was buzzing with debates on sustainability frameworks, impromptu coding sprints, and even late-night brainstorming under the stars.

“They were inquisitive, respectful, and deeply motivated,” said Dhariwal, who has spent over 15 years working in sustainability at IIT Delhi. “This wasn’t just a one-off camp. For years, we’ve been running similar programs with college students. This year, we decided to start younger.”

The long-term goal is not to leave the innovation at IIT’s gates. With scalable prototypes, online platforms, and ongoing mentorship, many of these projects are likely to see further development, some even entering competitions and startup incubators.

“I got goosebumps watching the final presentations,” said Dhariwal. “These kids aren’t just learning, they’re doing, and with the right support, some of these projects could become national interventions.”

A Message for Young Changemakers

Dhariwal encouraged young people to stay sincere, committed, and curious, believing that genuine intent can lead to meaningful opportunities, even before adulthood. Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “There is enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed.”

The task, he said, is not just to invent new technologies but to nurture a mindset of ecological stewardship.