Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan-4 Mission Aimed At Bringing Lunar Rocks, Soil To Earth

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new moon mission "Chandrayaan-4" to develop and demonstrate technologies needed for landing of Indian astronauts on the moon and safely bring them back to Earth. Chandrayaan-4 mission will achieve the foundational technologies for the landing of Indian astronauts on the moon (planned by year 2040) and return safely back to Earth, a statement said.

"Major technologies that are required for docking/undocking, landing, safe return to earth and also accomplish lunar sample collection and analysis would be demonstrated," it said. The total fund requirement for the technology demonstration mission "Chandrayaan-4" is Rs 2,104.06 crore, the statement said.

ISRO will be responsible for the development of spacecraft and launch. The mission is expected to be completed within 36 months of approval with the participation of industry and academia. All the critical technologies are envisaged to be indigenously developed.