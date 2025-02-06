Chandrayaan-4 To Launch In 2027; Gaganyaan, Samudrayaan Will Take Off In 2026: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The Indian government has confirmed the launch timeline of three major science missions, which include Gaganyaan, Samudrayaan, and Chandrayaan-4. In an interview with PTI, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that both the Gaganyaan and Samudrayaan missions will be launched next year, as previously scheduled. Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be launched in 2027.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect samples from the moon's surface and bring them back to the Earth, Singh said, adding that the mission will involve at least two separate launches of the heavy-lift LVM-3 rocket. They will carry five different components of the mission which will be assembled in orbit.
Chandrayaan-4 mission objective
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will be India’s fourth mission to the Moon. The first two missions studied the Moon’s surface, sub-surface, and exosphere from orbiter platforms. Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed lunar soft-landing and explored the Southern polar region of the Moon. The mission conducted in-situ studies of the lunar surface and near-surface plasma and recorded lunar ground vibrations in the Southern polar regions.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will mark leap-frog progress in India’s lunar endeavour, as the country aims to bring lunar surface samples back to Earth with protection against damage and contamination. The samples brought back by US Apollo and Russia's Luna missions belonged to zones of similar geological nature and hence did not cover the totality of the different types of lunar materials.
"Towards attaining a more complete picture of the Earth-Moon system during the origin and formative days of the Moon, it is imperative to study different kinds of lunar samples returned from diverse geological zones," ISRO said, noting that the Chinese Chang'e-5 lunar mission returned lunar sample from a geologically young zone, facilitating the understanding of the thermal history of the Moon.
"This requirement continues, and the lunar science community needs more lunar samples, to be collected from diverse geological zones," it added, highlighting that India’s Chandrayaan-4 mission will take samples from the Southern polar region.
Gaganyaan mission
India's Gaganyaan mission aims to send Indian astronauts in a specially designed spacecraft to low-earth orbit and bring them back safely. Jitendra Singh confirmed that the mission is still slated to be launched next year, and the first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan project -- carrying a robot 'Vyommitra' -- will take place this year.
Singh highlighted that although ISRO was founded in 1969, it took over two decades to establish the first launch pad in 1993, followed by the second in 2004. However, the last decade has seen significant growth in India's space sector, with increased infrastructure and investment. Currently, the space agency is constructing a third launch pad for heavier rockets and expanding beyond Sriharikota to a new launch site in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district for launching small satellites.
Samudrayaan mission
In 2026, India will also launch Samudrayaan, Jitendra Singh told PTI, adding that the mission will take three scientists in a submersible up to a depth of 6,000 metres in the deep ocean for seabed exploration.
"This achievement will align with the timelines of India's other landmark missions, including the Gaganyaan space mission, marking a pleasant coincidence in the nation's journey toward scientific excellence," he said, highlighting the potential of the Samudrayaan.
It could unlock vast resources, including critical minerals, rare metals, and undiscovered marine biodiversity, all of which are crucial for the country's economic growth and environmental sustainability, he added.