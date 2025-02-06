ETV Bharat / technology

Chandrayaan-4 To Launch In 2027; Gaganyaan, Samudrayaan Will Take Off In 2026: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The Indian government has confirmed the launch timeline of three major science missions, which include Gaganyaan, Samudrayaan, and Chandrayaan-4. In an interview with PTI, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that both the Gaganyaan and Samudrayaan missions will be launched next year, as previously scheduled. Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be launched in 2027.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect samples from the moon's surface and bring them back to the Earth, Singh said, adding that the mission will involve at least two separate launches of the heavy-lift LVM-3 rocket. They will carry five different components of the mission which will be assembled in orbit.

Chandrayaan-4 mission objective

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will be India’s fourth mission to the Moon. The first two missions studied the Moon’s surface, sub-surface, and exosphere from orbiter platforms. Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed lunar soft-landing and explored the Southern polar region of the Moon. The mission conducted in-situ studies of the lunar surface and near-surface plasma and recorded lunar ground vibrations in the Southern polar regions.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will mark leap-frog progress in India’s lunar endeavour, as the country aims to bring lunar surface samples back to Earth with protection against damage and contamination. The samples brought back by US Apollo and Russia's Luna missions belonged to zones of similar geological nature and hence did not cover the totality of the different types of lunar materials.

"Towards attaining a more complete picture of the Earth-Moon system during the origin and formative days of the Moon, it is imperative to study different kinds of lunar samples returned from diverse geological zones," ISRO said, noting that the Chinese Chang'e-5 lunar mission returned lunar sample from a geologically young zone, facilitating the understanding of the thermal history of the Moon.

"This requirement continues, and the lunar science community needs more lunar samples, to be collected from diverse geological zones," it added, highlighting that India’s Chandrayaan-4 mission will take samples from the Southern polar region.