ETV Bharat

CES 2025: Nvidia Unveils GeForce RTX 50-Series Blackwell GPUs, Featuring the Fastest RTX 5090

Nvidia introduced the GeForce RTX 50-Series at CES 2025, offering advanced AI-powered GPUs for enhanced gaming and creative applications.

New GeForce RTX 50-Series Unveiled at CES 2025
New GeForce RTX 50-Series Unveiled at CES 2025 (Nvidia)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Nvidia's next-generation RTX Blackwell GPUs are now official as the company announces the new GeForce RTX 50-series for gamers, creators, and developers. The lineup features both desktop and laptop models of RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 GPUs.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the new graphics processing units at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas, confirming the updated GeForce GPUs use the same Blackwell design that the company uses in its AI accelerators. “GeForce allowed AI to reach the masses, and now AI is coming home to GeForce,” Huang said during the presentation.

GeForce RTX 50-Series Prices And Availability

For desktop users, the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 3,352 AI TOPS will cost $1,999. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 1,801 AI TOPS will cost $999. Both units will be available on January 30.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 1,406 AI TOPS will cost $749 and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 988 AI TOPS will cost $549. Both will be available starting in February.

The NVIDIA Founders Editions of the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 GPUs will be available directly from nvidia.com and select retailers worldwide.

Laptops with GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs will be available starting in March, whereas RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs will be available starting in April from leading manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI and Razer.

GeForce RTX 50-Series Features

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the RTX 50-Series GPUs include fifth-generation Tensor Cores and fourth-generation RT Cores, enabling significant advances in AI-driven rendering, neural shaders, digital human technologies, geometry, and lighting.

The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, NVIDIA’s fastest yet, features 92 billion transistors and delivers over 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS). This performance, combined with innovations like DLSS 4, claims to make it up to twice as fast as the previous generation RTX 4090.

Nvidia says that the GeForce Blackwell architecture brings all the desktop features to the laptop along with enhanced portability and efficiency. The new NVIDIA Max-Q technology in the Blackwell generation extends battery life by up to 40 per cent, allowing for thin and light laptop designs without compromising power or performance, it further claimed.

NVIDIA also introduced RTX Neural Shaders with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, integrating AI into programmable shaders for real-time, film-quality graphics. RTX Neural Faces and new RTX technologies enhance digital human rendering and environment realism.

Notably, the newly announced NVIDIA DLSS 4 claims to enhance performance up to 8x with AI-driven Multi Frame Generation. It introduces transformer models for better graphics and will be supported on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs also introduce ACE technologies for autonomous game characters that perceive, plan, and act like humans. These ACE-powered characters enhance gameplay in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, InZOI, and MIR5 by dynamically adapting to player actions and game events.

TAGGED:

NVIDIANVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 50 SERIESNVIDIA RTX 5090CES 2025NVIDIA RTX 50 GPU

