CES 2025: Nvidia Unveils GeForce RTX 50-Series Blackwell GPUs, Featuring the Fastest RTX 5090

Hyderabad: Nvidia's next-generation RTX Blackwell GPUs are now official as the company announces the new GeForce RTX 50-series for gamers, creators, and developers. The lineup features both desktop and laptop models of RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 GPUs.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the new graphics processing units at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES 2025) in Las Vegas, confirming the updated GeForce GPUs use the same Blackwell design that the company uses in its AI accelerators. “GeForce allowed AI to reach the masses, and now AI is coming home to GeForce,” Huang said during the presentation.

GeForce RTX 50-Series Prices And Availability

For desktop users, the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 3,352 AI TOPS will cost $1,999. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 1,801 AI TOPS will cost $999. Both units will be available on January 30.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 1,406 AI TOPS will cost $749 and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 988 AI TOPS will cost $549. Both will be available starting in February.

The NVIDIA Founders Editions of the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 GPUs will be available directly from nvidia.com and select retailers worldwide.