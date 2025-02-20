Centre Launches Digital Brand Identity Manual To Standardise E-Governance

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has taken a major step towards strengthening India's digital governance with the launch of the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM). The DBIM, which was unveiled at the first 'Chief Information Officer (CIO) Conference 2025' here, is part of the Gov.In initiative.

It aims to create a unified and standardised digital identity across all government ministries, departments and agencies. The objective is to enhance the user experience, improve accessibility, and ensure a seamless digital presence for government platforms, said the ministry.

“The DBIM will enhance the government's "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" approach by introducing "Uniform Governance," ensuring a standardised and cohesive digital presence across all ministries and platforms,” said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada.

He added that the initiative focuses on simplifying and standardising government websites, ensuring that citizens from diverse backgrounds can easily navigate and access essential government services.

To support this initiative, the government has introduced several key tools. The DBIM Toolkit has been developed to ensure uniformity in digital branding across various government platforms. The Gov.In CMS Platform has been launched to help ministries and departments manage their websites efficiently.

Additionally, the Central Content Publishing System (CCPS) has been introduced to streamline content governance and ensure consistency in information dissemination. To standardise government communication on digital platforms, the government has also established Social Media Campaign Guidelines that will help maintain a uniform approach to online engagement.

The MeitY website has already been redesigned to comply with DBIM guidelines, and four other ministry websites have also migrated to the Gov.In CMS platform. More government portals are expected to follow soon.

By standardising colour schemes, typography, and iconography, DBIM will bring uniformity across websites, mobile applications, and social media platforms. This will help government agencies build a stronger and more credible online presence, both in India and globally.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of leveraging technology to improve governance and citizen services.