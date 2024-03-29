Centre issues Advisory Against Mobile Calls Impersonating DoT

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday issued an advisory to citizens about calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday issued an advisory to citizens about calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect mobile numbers.

New Delhi: Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, on Friday issued an advisory to citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.

The department cautioned the users that cyber criminals through such calls try to threat/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. DoT informed that the department does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.

The DoT advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand STF Arrests Cyber Fraud Mastermind from Jaipur
  2. China's Growing Aggressiveness in Cyberspace Raising Global Concerns
  3. Digital Deception – A Cyber Menace

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.