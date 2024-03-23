Celestial Extravaganza: Lunar Eclipse on Holi, March 25; Know All

Hyderabad: The upcoming days hold promises of awe-inspiring spectacles as the cosmos comes with two remarkable events. Starting with, March 25, the day when festival of joy and colour, Holi will be celebrated in India and beyond, will be mesmerised with the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Next, comes the Total Solar Eclipse, slated to grace the sky on April 8.

Will the Lunar Eclipse be Visible in India?

The celestial display on March 25 is poised to intertwine with Holi in India. However, the celestial dance will not be visible in India.

Timing of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The celestial display will begin from 10.23 am IST and will end at 03.01 pm IST. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 4 hours 36 minutes.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

In Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the Moon delicately traverses through Earth's faint outer shadow, the penumbra, bestowing upon it a subtle dimming—a celestial whisper hardly visible to the naked eye.

What is Total Lunar Eclipse?

In Total Lunar Eclipse, the Earth aligns perfectly between the Moon and the Sun. As a result, Earth's shadow falls on the lunar surface, creating a stunning celestial display that temporarily dims the Moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can turn a mesmerizing reddish hue, often referred to as the "Blood Moon."

Who All Can Witness Nature's Spectacle?

The cosmic spectacle will embrace from the skylines of Europe to the landscapes of North America. According to astronomers, the eclipse promises visibility in myriad nations including Europe, North/East Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America, among others.