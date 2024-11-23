CCPI Ranks Climate Performance Of 63 Countries: Denmark Tops, India At 10th

Hyderabad: The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) has released its latest rankings, comparing the climate performance of 63 countries and the EU, which together account for over 90 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The CCPI assesses countries in four categories-- GHG Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Use, and Climate Policy.
Despite progress, no country achieved an overall 'very high' rating, leaving the top three ranks vacant. Denmark remains the top-ranked country but falls short of the overall 'very high' rating. India ranks 10th in the CCPI, performing well in GHG Emissions and Energy Use, but less so in Renewable Energy and Climate Policy.
As per the report, India has made significant strides in renewable energy, particularly solar power, and aims for global leadership in green energy. While experts expect India to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), they recommend setting targets for sectors beyond emissions and electricity, such as transport and housing.
Recent progress includes large-scale solar projects, the Rooftop Solar Scheme, and advancements in electric vehicles, more support for off-grid solar systems and broader energy efficiency standards are needed, experts recommend.
Meanwhile, India continues to rely heavily on coal, with slow progress in phasing it out. Experts recommend revising the NDC for more ambitious emissions reduction targets across various sectors and accelerating the energy transition while ensuring a just transition.
G20 performance: Among the G20 nations, the United Kingdom and India are the only 'high' performers in CCPI 2025, ranking 6th and 10th, respectively. Fourteen G20 countries received 'low' or 'very low' ratings, with South Korea, Russia, and Saudi Arabia being the worst performers with an overall 'very low' rating.
EU performance: The EU's overall performance dropped to 17th place with an overall 'medium' ranking as Denmark (4th) and the Netherlands (5th) lead the overall ranking among member countries. Poland showed improvement in Climate Policy, moving to 47th place, while Finland dropped to 37th due to a decline in the same category. Bulgaria remains the worst-performing EU country at 50th place, but no EU country received an overall 'very low' rating.