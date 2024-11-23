ETV Bharat / technology

CCPI Ranks Climate Performance Of 63 Countries: Denmark Tops, India At 10th

Hyderabad: The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) has released its latest rankings, comparing the climate performance of 63 countries and the EU, which together account for over 90 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The CCPI assesses countries in four categories-- GHG Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Use, and Climate Policy.

Despite progress, no country achieved an overall 'very high' rating, leaving the top three ranks vacant. Denmark remains the top-ranked country but falls short of the overall 'very high' rating. India ranks 10th in the CCPI, performing well in GHG Emissions and Energy Use, but less so in Renewable Energy and Climate Policy.

As per the report, India has made significant strides in renewable energy, particularly solar power, and aims for global leadership in green energy. While experts expect India to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), they recommend setting targets for sectors beyond emissions and electricity, such as transport and housing.

Recent progress includes large-scale solar projects, the Rooftop Solar Scheme, and advancements in electric vehicles, more support for off-grid solar systems and broader energy efficiency standards are needed, experts recommend.