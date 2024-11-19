ETV Bharat / technology

CCI Imposes Rs 213 Cr Penalty On Meta For WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Firms Plans To Appeal Decision

Meta says its 2021 update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages ( Representational picture: Meta )

New Delhi: After the Competition Commission imposed a Rs 213-crore penalty on Meta in relation to WhatsApp privacy policy, the company said it disagrees with the watchdog's decision and plans to appeal.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday asked WhatsApp to refrain from sharing user data with other applications, owned by Meta, for advertising purposes for a period of five years.

India's competition watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on the social media giant for unfair business ways with respect to the WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021.

Besides, the competition watchdog has directed Meta to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues, according to a CCI order.

A Meta spokesperson said that the company disagrees with the CCI's decision and plans to appeal.

"As a reminder, the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages and was offered as a choice for users at the time. We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update," the Meta spokesperson said.

Meta further said the update was about introducing optional business features on WhatsApp, and provided further transparency about data collection and usage.