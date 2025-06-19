Canva Integrates Google's Veo 3 To Let Users Generate Sound-Ready Realistic AI Videos

Hyderabad: Canva has announced the addition of a new feature, called "Create a Video Clip", to its suite of tools. The new feature is powered by Google’s most powerful AI video generation model, Veo 3. The company stated that the new Canva AI feature will enable users to generate 8-second video clips with synchronised audio using Google’s Veo 3 AI video model.
The new feature is available to users on Canva's paid plans, including Pro, Teams, and Enterprise, alongside Canva for nonprofits. Moreover, this feature is also accessible through Leonardo.ai (paid subscribers), which is a Canva-owned creative platform. Notably, Canva Premium starts at Rs 500 per month and Leonardo's paid tier starts at $10 per month.
The world’s most powerful video tool is landing in Canva. 🤯— Canva (@canva) June 17, 2025
Say hi to Canva AI’s Create a Video Clip, powered by Google’s Veo 3.
How did we test it? By making a music video in Canva Video, of course.
👉 Now it's your turn. Prompt it. Edit it. Share it.
The Veo 3 AI model was unveiled last month at Google’s I/O event, which not only produces high-quality visuals from text prompts but also generates corresponding audio, including ambient sounds and character dialogue.
Key highlights of 'Create a Video Clip' feature
Easy Video Creation: A video clip is a powerful way to connect, which can sometimes be complex and costly to produce. So, using this new feature, Canva users can generate a video clip within seconds, making video creation accessible to creators, marketers, educators, and small teams without the need of requiring technical skills or big budgets.
Veo 3: The 'Create a Video Clip' feature is powered by Veo 3, which instantly allows users to create 8-second video clips with cinematic visuals, smooth motion, and synced audio from a single text prompt. Notably, each video clip is opened in Canva’s video editor for easy customisation with tools such as Brand Kit, text, music, and more.
Smooth AI Integration: The 'Create a Video Clip' feature can add Canva AI’s voice-enabled, conversational workflow, alongside text, images, and designs, becoming part of the same creative ecosystem.
All-in-One Creative Platform: Canva’s AI features, such as Canva Magic Studio and AI tools, can be used to generate and refine designs, documents, code, and videos in the same place, without the need to juggle multiple apps, as seen in many AI tools. It is because Canva offers a multi-model platform for all features to work together.
Responsible AI Use: To identify AI-generated content from Canva, the new feature is protected by Canva Shield, which moderates input and output to prevent harmful content. Enterprise customers also receive indemnification, ensuring safe AI usage.
How to use 'Create a Video Clip' feature
Step 1: Select Canva AI present on the homepage or sidebar.
Step 2: Choose Create a Video Clip.
Step 3: Type the prompt that you want to convert into a video.
After entering the prompt, the tool will instantly generate a video, which can be fine-tuned in the editor to align with the user’s brand and audience.