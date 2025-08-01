Exclusive: Can India Lead The Quantum Future? Here's What Nobel Laureates Say

Bengaluru: “Quantum technology is a strategic frontier poised to revolutionise industries by solving complex global challenges," said Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, in his address at the inauguration of the first edition of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, a two-day international summit dedicated to the fast-evolving world of quantum science and technology in Bengaluru.

"Karnataka is committed to leading this quantum transformation—advancing healthcare, education, energy, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. With a focus on indigenisation and global export of quantum solutions, the state aims to unlock innovations once thought impossible," the CM added.

The summit, organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Department of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI), was attended by distinguished guests, including Nobel Laureates Duncan Haldane from Princeton University, New Jersey, USA (2016 Nobel Prize in Physics) and David Gross from the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA (2004 Nobel Prize in Physics).

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the two scientists discussed breakthroughs in quantum research—topological qubits, error correction, and sensing technologies—emphasising India’s role in shaping the global quantum future.

Talking about his research, Duncan Haldane explained that it focuses on addressing one of the biggest challenges in quantum information science: decoherence, or the tendency of quantum systems to lose their quantum properties when they interact with the environment. When asked about how his research helps build materials that make quantum computers more reliable and how his ideas turn into real things in the lab, he said, "I am not directly building quantum computers, but my work aims to understand the fundamental quantum properties that might make scalable quantum computing possible."

"One promising direction involves topological qubits, which could offer a more robust way to store quantum information," he added. "The key idea is that topological systems can protect quantum states from local disturbances—effectively avoiding many of the ‘patchwork’ or 'stitchery' problems involved in conventional qubit architectures. Even if topological qubits don't become the final hardware solution, the theoretical insights from topological quantum matter are already inspiring the design of better quantum error correction codes, such as the surface code."

Highlighting that such approaches aim to encode information in a way that makes it easier to detect and correct errors as they occur, Duncan Haldane expressed confidence that if something is theoretically possible, materials science typically finds a path to realisation. He cited nuclear fusion as an example—long considered a viable solution to global energy challenges despite ongoing engineering hurdles. He suggested that quantum systems may follow a similar trajectory, and believes reliable storage of quantum information using topological materials will eventually be achieved.

Left to right: Nobel Laureate Duncan Haldane, ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, Nobel Laureate David Gross (ETV Bharat)

"Many foundational theories in this area have now inspired experimental efforts. Others have taken these ideas forward, and institutions around the world are investing heavily. At Princeton, for example, both the physics and engineering departments are deeply committed to quantum research. We've recently established a new quantum centre to foster collaboration between theorists and experimentalists, bringing physicists and engineers together to turn these ideas into real, working devices," he said.

When asked whether we are getting close to making the special materials needed for stable, error-resistant quantum bits, Haldane noted that it's still uncertain whether topological approaches to quantum computing will ultimately succeed. He mentioned that Microsoft has been one of the few organisations investing significantly in this area. According to him, topological protection relies on keeping relevant quantum states, like anyons or topological structures, well-separated in space to minimise errors exponentially. He added that earlier efforts fell short due to difficulties in isolating qubits sufficiently to achieve such protection.

"There are many competing ideas on how to build qubits, each with its own set of practical challenges. In most architectures today, error correction requires bundling together 10 to 12 physical qubits to form a single logical, error-corrected qubit. So when we talk about systems with 1000 qubits, we’re referring to about 100 logical qubits in practice," Haldane said.

He further said that if topological qubits prove successful, they could greatly reduce computational overhead. He noted, however, that this promise remains theoretical at present. "A lot of the current progress has been made using sophisticated error correction codes, grounded in high-level mathematics, particularly group theory. These methods are powerful, but also complex,' Haldane said.

"The future of quantum computing remains uncertain; we can't predict a clear roadmap yet,” he added.

Discussing which quantum technologies or materials look most promising at present and what challenges still need to be addressed, the professor noted that high-precision quantum sensors are among the most practical and impactful quantum technologies today. These sensors rely on quantum properties, such as superposition and interference, to make extremely accurate measurements, he said, adding that they also require long coherence times and error correction to maintain their sensitivity.

Giving an example, Haldane said that quantum sensors can detect tiny changes in gravity by tracking how atoms fall in a gravitational field, or measure subtle magnetic variations, useful for brain imaging or mapping Earth’s magnetic field.

"Every region has a unique magnetic signature, like a fingerprint. Once recorded, these patterns can serve as a backup to GPS. In situations where GPS is blocked or jammed, AI combined with magnetic field data can help determine precise locations," he added.

Unlike quantum computing, which needs large investments and infrastructure, quantum sensing offers room for smaller-scale innovation. Startups, especially in places like Bengaluru, can play a major role in developing these technologies, he further said, highlighting that while governments fund large quantum programs, the sensor space is open to agile, small teams building practical quantum solutions today.

Discussing the new discoveries or ideas that could completely change the future of quantum science, Duncan Haldane said that in materials science, breakthroughs continue to emerge regularly, often earning major recognition. A striking example is the discovery of twisted bilayer graphene—when two layers of graphene are overlaid with a slight twist, they exhibit surprising and exotic electronic properties. This discovery, made around 10–15 years ago, has opened up an entirely new field of research known as ‘twistronics’.

Graphene itself, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, is already known for its remarkable strength, conductivity, and flexibility. But when two sheets are twisted at just the right angle—known as the “magic angle”—the material can exhibit superconductivity and other quantum behaviours.

These kinds of unexpected phenomena highlight how rapidly quantum materials are evolving. While we can't predict the future of the field with certainty, history shows that continued exploration will lead to new discoveries we can’t yet imagine. As quantum materials research progresses, we can expect many more surprising developments with transformative potential.

When asked how quantum technologies can assist in space discoveries, David Gross from UCSB said, "Quantum science can play a significant role in advancing space research through both theoretical understanding and precision measurements. Quantum technologies can enhance our ability to observe and explore the universe and nature with unprecedented accuracy."

"While many of these technologies are still developing, the ongoing quantum revolution offers a growing set of tools that can deepen our understanding of nature and support future space missions. However, predicting the full impact of quantum technologies is complex, as it also depends on advances in engineering, materials science, and systems integration—not just physics alone," he added.

Mentioning the role India can play in the global quantum revolution, Gross stated, "Ten years ago, when I collaborated with Indian colleagues, I saw immense potential. India has the talent and capability to compete globally in quantum science and technology. The country is now more developed, and its economy has grown significantly. However, I’m concerned that investment in scientific research has not kept pace. Despite India's rising GDP, government spending on R&D has declined—from 0.89 per cent a decade ago to just 0.64 per cent today. This underinvestment risks holding India back at a time when global momentum in quantum research is accelerating. To fully realise its potential in the quantum revolution, India must increase and prioritise funding for scientific research and innovation."

He further said that the Indian scientists, engineers, and institutions like the Indian Bureau of Science have made significant contributions to both basic science and technological development. A leading example is the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) in Bengaluru, which has successfully attracted top talent back to India, particularly in fundamental research. ICTS, established under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), has become a hub for cutting-edge theoretical research across physics, mathematics, and interdisciplinary sciences. Its success shows that when strong institutional leadership and research opportunities are available, India can compete globally in basic science.

Gross said that ultimately, the best scientific minds will go where they find the liberty, infrastructure, and backing to pursue meaningful research. Institutions like ICTS demonstrate that with the right environment, India can retain and attract world-class researchers, even with relatively modest investment compared to global standards.