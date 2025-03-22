C-DOT Partners With IIT Delhi To Develop AI-Powered Chatbot For Disaster Communication

New Delhi: India's Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). Under this partnership, IIT Delhi will collaborate with C-DOT to develop a cutting-edge chatbot that leverages generative AI for improved customer support in disaster early caution and emergency conditions.
This initiative aligns with India's vision of strengthening disaster preparation, which aims to provide real-time, multilingual assistance to disaster managers, first responders, and affected communities. The AI-operated chatbot will use Natural Language Processing (NLP), Text-To-Speech (TTS), Speech-to-Text (STT) and imaging technologies to facilitate comfortable communication during the crisis.
AI-driven disaster handling
A key feature of the chatbot is its potential integration with the 3GPP-compliant emergency communication protocol to ensure seamless coordination among emergency services. The solution will operate to ensure compliance with cybersecurity standards, data privacy requirements, and high availability for critical applications. In addition, this will be integrated with the current Disaster Management System of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) developed by C-DOT to increase the ability of responsiveness.
The agreement was formalised during a ceremony held as part of the C-DOT Cooperative Research Program (CCRP). The event was attended by Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT; Shikha Srivastava, EVP-II of C-DOT; Professor Brejesh, the lead investigator from IIT Delhi; Colonel (Dr) Emit Oberoi from Carnot Research; and more.
Rajkumar Upadhyay emphasised the critical need for indigenous innovation in disaster communication and highlighted the transformative role of AI in addressing India's complex emergency requirements. He reaffirmed C-DOT's commitment to developing secure, scalable, and India-specific telecommunications solutions, aligning with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'
Professor Brejesh highlighted the transformative potential of AI-driven disaster communication, stressing the importance of real-time, secure, and multilingual support during emergencies.
With AI-pushed selection support structures, emergency call routing, and multilingual voice popularity, this initiative is predicted to revolutionise India’s disaster response infrastructure, ensuring quicker, smarter, and more efficient communication in the course of crises.