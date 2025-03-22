ETV Bharat / technology

C-DOT Partners With IIT Delhi To Develop AI-Powered Chatbot For Disaster Communication

The agreement was formalised during a ceremony held as part of the C-DOT Cooperative Research Program (CCRP) ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India's Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). Under this partnership, IIT Delhi will collaborate with C-DOT to develop a cutting-edge chatbot that leverages generative AI for improved customer support in disaster early caution and emergency conditions.

This initiative aligns with India's vision of strengthening disaster preparation, which aims to provide real-time, multilingual assistance to disaster managers, first responders, and affected communities. The AI-operated chatbot will use Natural Language Processing (NLP), Text-To-Speech (TTS), Speech-to-Text (STT) and imaging technologies to facilitate comfortable communication during the crisis.

AI-driven disaster handling

A key feature of the chatbot is its potential integration with the 3GPP-compliant emergency communication protocol to ensure seamless coordination among emergency services. The solution will operate to ensure compliance with cybersecurity standards, data privacy requirements, and high availability for critical applications. In addition, this will be integrated with the current Disaster Management System of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) developed by C-DOT to increase the ability of responsiveness.