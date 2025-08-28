BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition Becomes World's Fastest EV On Earth: Achieves 472.41 Kmph Top Speed

Hyderabad: Chinese automaker BYD’s flagship electric sports car has officially set a new world speed record. The track-specific EV has achieved a top speed of 472.41 kmph at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany. This record was achieved earlier this month, making BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition the world’s fastest EV.

The Yangwang U9 Track Edition’s achievement beats the previous world record of Aspark OWL SP600, which reached 438.7 kmph last year in the same venue. It was driven by German professional driver Marc Basseng, who drove the Yangwang U9 Track Edition this year. The BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition is an upgrade of the standard road-legal Yangwang U9, which is designed for high performance and stability. It is built on the e4 Platform and DiSus-X core architecture. The track edition is currently available for sale in China.

BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: e4 Platform

The e4 Platform features the world’s first quad-motor system that offers 30,000 rpm high-performance motors, which deliver peak power output of 744.26 bhp per electric motor. When all these electric motors work as a combined system, the EV produces a power output that exceeds 2,958.96 bhp.

This quad-motor independent torque-vectoring system constantly monitors road feedback that adjusts each wheel’s torque at an ultra-high frequency exceeding 100 times per second. It allows the EV to have absolute control over body posture without any wheel slip or loss of traction.

Notably, the e4 Platform on the track version of the Yangwang U9 EV has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1,200.35 bhp per ton, which is higher than the legendary Koenigsegg One:1.

BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition: DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System

All the brute force that this EV produces is handled by the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System. It is a special suspension technology that was announced in April 2023. Notably, BYD earlier showcased a video of its standard Yangwang U9 EV, jumping over various obstacles, highlighting its innovative suspension. To enhance the aerodynamics of this racetrack EV, BYD fixed an optional carbon-fibre front splitter. For this record attempt, Yangwang used Giti Tire to develop a track-focused semi-slick tyre.

Although both the standard U9 and Track Edition versions look visually the same, the addition of enhanced technology and design takes the BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition to a whole new level.

By making a new world record, the BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition sets a new standard for EV performance, challenging the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) hypercars.