$100 Billion Revenue, 4.3 Million Vehicles Sold: BYD Surpasses Tesla To Become World's Largest EV Manufacturer

Hyderabad: BYD in recent years transformed into an unmistakable leader in China's highly competitive EV market. Now, the brand has surpassed the $100 billion mark in revenue, beating rival Tesla to become the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world.

A statement from the Shenzhen stock exchange, published on Monday showcased that the Chinese automaker recorded 777.1 billion yuan ($107.2 billion) in revenue for 2024, which outshined the $97.7 billion revenue announced by Tesla last year.

Meanwhile, BYD's net profit amounting to 40.3 billion yuan last year, saw an increase of up to 34 per cent from 2023, reaching a record high. Additionally, the company's net profit in the final quarter of the year reached 15 billion yuan, the stock filing showed.

Notably, the company sold nearly 4.3 million vehicles last year which is 40 per cent more than the previous year. Monthly sales have also jumped 161 per cent in February 2025 to 318,000 units which easily surpassed Tesla with steep declining sales over the same period.

Charging Ahead

In March, BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares rose to a record high after the company launched new battery technology. Using the new technology, BYD's EVs will take the same time it takes to fill up a petrol car. According to the company, the 'Super e-Platform' battery and charging system boasts a peak charging speed of 1,000 kW and allows the vehicle to travel up to 470 km after a five-minute charge. Meanwhile, Tesla's Superchargers currently have a peak charging speed of 500kW.

BYD seeks new ways to grow in the European market with the aim of conquering it by introducing a new compact electric model and super-fast charging capabilities to compete against continental brands. It plans to launch the Seagull which will be renamed as Dolphin Surf in Europe. BYD's entry into Europe stands as a challenge for Tesla, whose sales have dropped after CEO Elon Musk supported Donald Trump in the US. The Chinese automaker has had a 29 per cent increase in its revenue from the previous year and eclipsed a Bloomberg forecast of 766 billion yuan.

Stella Li, Vice President, of BYD, last week said that "registration numbers will jump" in Europe during March and April. To achieve this, the company launched major advertising campaigns which also included the sponsorship of last year's European Championship in football and opening numerous new showrooms across Europe. However, geopolitical and trade tensions between China and the US threaten to be a problem for BYD's global ambitions.

EU authorities are reportedly investigating whether the Chinese government has provided unfair subsidies to BYD for its first European showroom in Hungary. The showroom is slated to start late this year. Vice President of BYD, Li told AFP, last week that the company would be "very transparent" and is willing to cooperate with the EU's investigation. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently imposed higher blanket tariffs on Chinese imports.

