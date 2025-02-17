ETV Bharat / technology

BYD Sealion 7 Launched In India: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: BYD has finally launched the new BYD Sealion 7, starting at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. The four-door electric SUV features a coupe-like roofline and follows BYD's Ocean series design language. The BYD Sealion 7 was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for this electric SUV were already live. Following the launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will join other BYDs such as Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax7 for sale in India.

BYD Sealion 7: Price, Rivals and Delivery Details

The entry-level variant BYD Sealion 7, Premium, is priced at Rs 48, 90,000 (ex-showroom), while, the top-spec variant, Performance is priced at Rs 54,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7 will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6, Mercedes Benz EQB, and BMW iX1 in India. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will commence in mid-March 2025.

BYD Sealion 7: Exterior and Interior

The Sealion 7 is similar to the BYD Seal, which was launched in March 2024. The new vehicle comes with sweptback double 'u' LED headlights with LED DRLs on the top of the headlight. Moreover, at the front, it features flared wheel arches with black cladding. At the rear, the Sealion 7 features a wraparound LED taillight connected by a sleek LED light bar. Moreover, the rear consists of a dual-tone rear bumper and two spoilers--one on the roof and the other one on the boot lid.