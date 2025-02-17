ETV Bharat / technology

BYD Sealion 7 Launched In India: Prices, Features, Specifications, And More

BYD has launched its new electric SUV Sealion 7 in India. The electric SUV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025.

BYD Sealion 7 Launch In India: Know Expected Price, Features, Specifications, And More
The BYD Sealion 7 is available in both RWD and AWD drivetrain options. (Image Credit: BYD Auto India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

Updated : Feb 17, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: BYD has finally launched the new BYD Sealion 7, starting at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. The four-door electric SUV features a coupe-like roofline and follows BYD's Ocean series design language. The BYD Sealion 7 was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for this electric SUV were already live. Following the launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will join other BYDs such as Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax7 for sale in India.

BYD Sealion 7: Price, Rivals and Delivery Details

The entry-level variant BYD Sealion 7, Premium, is priced at Rs 48, 90,000 (ex-showroom), while, the top-spec variant, Performance is priced at Rs 54,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The BYD Sealion 7 will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, Kia EV6, Mercedes Benz EQB, and BMW iX1 in India. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will commence in mid-March 2025.

BYD Sealion 7: Exterior and Interior

The Sealion 7 is similar to the BYD Seal, which was launched in March 2024. The new vehicle comes with sweptback double 'u' LED headlights with LED DRLs on the top of the headlight. Moreover, at the front, it features flared wheel arches with black cladding. At the rear, the Sealion 7 features a wraparound LED taillight connected by a sleek LED light bar. Moreover, the rear consists of a dual-tone rear bumper and two spoilers--one on the roof and the other one on the boot lid.

The Chinese EV comes in four colour shades-- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

The EV features an all-black theme, Nappa Leather seats, soft-touch padding, and a crystal gear selector, making it a premium vehicle from the inside.

BYD Sealion 7: Features and Specifications

The Sealion 7 comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker audio system, heads-up display (HUD), electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof with electric sunshade, an ADAS suite, dynamic tail lamps, and 11 airbags. Both entry-level and top-spec Sealion 7 share the same features list.

The BYD Sealion 7 is built on BYDs latest e-Platform 3.0. The electric SUV is available in both RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) and AWD (All-Wheel Drive) drivetrain options. The entry-level variant, Premium features an RWD drivetrain whereas the top-spec variant, Performance comes with an AWD drivetrain.

Irrespective of its powertrain, both variants are offered an 82.6kWh battery pack. The Premium variant produces a peak power output of 308 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm. Meanwhile, the Performance variant produces a peak power output of 523 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm. On a single charge, the Premium and Performance variants can run up to claimed ranges of 567 km and 542 km respectively.

