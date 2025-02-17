ETV Bharat / technology

BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, And More

BYD is ready to launch its new electric SUV, Sealion 7 today in India. It was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025.

BYD Sealion 7 Launch In India: Know Expected Price, Features, Specifications, And More
The BYD Sealion 7 could feature RWD and AWD drivetrain options. (Image Credit: BYD Auto India)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: BYD is all set to launch its new BYD Sealion 7 on Monday, February 17, 2025, in India. The four-door electric SUV features a coupe-like roofline. The EV follows BYD's Ocean series design language. The BYD Sealion 7 was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for this electric SUV have already started. After the launch, the Sealion 7 will join other BYDs such as Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax7 for sale in India.

The Sealion 7 comes with sweptback double 'u' LED headlights with LED DRLs on the top of the headlight. Moreover, it features flared wheel arches with black cladding. At the rear, the Sealion 7 features a wraparound LED taillight connected by a sleek LED light bar. Moreover, the rear consists of a dual-tone bumper and two spoilers--one on the roof and the other one on the boot lid.

The Chinese EV comes in four colour shades-- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Price and Rivals

The entry-level variant BYD Sealion 7, Premium, is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while, the top-spec variant, Performance, is expected to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the launch, BYD Sealion 7 will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, and Volvo C40 in India.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Features and Specifications

The Sealion 7 is expected to include a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker audio system, heads-up display (HUD), electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS suite. Both entry-level and top-spec Sealion 7 could share the same features list.

The upcoming electric SUV could be available in both RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) and AWD (All-Wheel Drive) drivetrain options. Irrespective of its powertrain, both variants are expected to come with 82.6kWh battery pack. The RWD variant could possibly produce a peak power output of 308 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm. Meanwhile, the AWD variant could produce a peak power output of 523 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm. On a single charge both RWD and AWD could run up to 560 km and 530 km respectively.

Hyderabad: BYD is all set to launch its new BYD Sealion 7 on Monday, February 17, 2025, in India. The four-door electric SUV features a coupe-like roofline. The EV follows BYD's Ocean series design language. The BYD Sealion 7 was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for this electric SUV have already started. After the launch, the Sealion 7 will join other BYDs such as Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax7 for sale in India.

The Sealion 7 comes with sweptback double 'u' LED headlights with LED DRLs on the top of the headlight. Moreover, it features flared wheel arches with black cladding. At the rear, the Sealion 7 features a wraparound LED taillight connected by a sleek LED light bar. Moreover, the rear consists of a dual-tone bumper and two spoilers--one on the roof and the other one on the boot lid.

The Chinese EV comes in four colour shades-- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Price and Rivals

The entry-level variant BYD Sealion 7, Premium, is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while, the top-spec variant, Performance, is expected to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the launch, BYD Sealion 7 will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, and Volvo C40 in India.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Features and Specifications

The Sealion 7 is expected to include a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker audio system, heads-up display (HUD), electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS suite. Both entry-level and top-spec Sealion 7 could share the same features list.

The upcoming electric SUV could be available in both RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) and AWD (All-Wheel Drive) drivetrain options. Irrespective of its powertrain, both variants are expected to come with 82.6kWh battery pack. The RWD variant could possibly produce a peak power output of 308 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm. Meanwhile, the AWD variant could produce a peak power output of 523 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm. On a single charge both RWD and AWD could run up to 560 km and 530 km respectively.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BYD SEALION 7 PRICEBYD SEALION 7 FEATURESBYD SEALION 7 SPECIFICATIONSBYD SEALION 7 RIVALSBYD SEALION 7

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.