BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: BYD is all set to launch its new BYD Sealion 7 on Monday, February 17, 2025, in India. The four-door electric SUV features a coupe-like roofline. The EV follows BYD's Ocean series design language. The BYD Sealion 7 was first showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The bookings for this electric SUV have already started. After the launch, the Sealion 7 will join other BYDs such as Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax7 for sale in India.

The Sealion 7 comes with sweptback double 'u' LED headlights with LED DRLs on the top of the headlight. Moreover, it features flared wheel arches with black cladding. At the rear, the Sealion 7 features a wraparound LED taillight connected by a sleek LED light bar. Moreover, the rear consists of a dual-tone bumper and two spoilers--one on the roof and the other one on the boot lid.

The Chinese EV comes in four colour shades-- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Price and Rivals

The entry-level variant BYD Sealion 7, Premium, is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), while, the top-spec variant, Performance, is expected to be priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).