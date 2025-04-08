No Green Signal For BYD Plant In India: Piyush Goyal Explains Why 'It's A No' For The Chinese EV Maker

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India is not yet opening doors to Chinese EV giant BYD. Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg Television at the India Global Forum, the minister said that India must be cautious about whom it allows into its market.

When asked whether India will roll out the red carpet for BYD on similar lines to Tesla, Piyush Goyal said, "We need to be convinced that they will play by the rules of the land." The minister pointed out the "third country dump" to explain the government’s stance and emphasised instances of how several unfair practices are playing out on the ground.

"As of now, it's a no for BYD." Piyush Goyal said, making clear that BYD will not be granted access to the Indian market.

This is not the first time BYD has been rejected by India. In July 2023, the government reportedly turned down a $1 billion investment proposal from BYD in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

Meanwhile, BYD has refuted claims suggesting it intends to establish a manufacturing plant in India. In an official statement on WeChat, the company dismissed the reports, calling them untrue.

BYD's Fully Intelligent Production Line at Jinan factory in China (Image Credits: BYD)

Despite operating in India for years, BYD does not own any manufacturing units in the country and instead relies on importing electric cars from China. High import duties result in high prices of BYD cars in India, making it hard for the company to compete in the sector. A manufacturing facility in the country would have allowed BYD to offer its electric cars at a much lower price, potentially helping it increase sales.

Just last month, BYD was reported to be preparing to establish an electric car unit near Hyderabad-- a move which would have made Telangana the first Indian state to host a BYD factory. As per the report, the company reached the decision following extensive discussions with the state government, with the latter assuring all kinds of support, including the allocation of necessary land for the factory.

The state government reportedly proposed three suitable locations to BYD for setting up a unit, following which representatives of the company were in the process of examining the sites before making a final decision. A BYD factory in Telangana would have made it the largest private sector project in the state as well as a sizeable investment in the electric car segment.

The project could have led to the development of subsidiary units in the vicinity for the production of electric car parts, giving birth to an electric vehicle cluster near Hyderabad. The company was also believed to be planning a 20 GW battery plant in India.

With Piyush Goyal's confirmation of not allowing BYD to build a manufacturing facility in India "as of now" and the company refuting reports of establishing a manufacturing plant in the country, it remains unclear whether BYD's ambitions in India will take shape in the near future.