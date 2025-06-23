BSNL Launches SIM-less Q-5G Service Delivering 980 Mbps Speed: Price, Availability, More

Hyderabad: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the soft launch of Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in Hyderabad. Ministry of Communications says that the indigenous SIM-less FWA solution will deliver fibre-like speeds over 5G radio and will be expanded to Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior, and Chandigarh by September 2025.

The service was inaugurated on June 18 in Hyderabad at BSNL's Ameerpet Exchange by A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL/MTNL. Ameerpet recorded 980 Mbps download speed and 140 Mbps upload speed with latency under 10 milliseconds (ms), which is not just suitable for UHD streaming and remote work but also cloud gaming.

BSNL is the first Indian operator to showcase a production-grade SIM-less 5G service. It has also announced introductory plans for the Q-5G service, which starts at Rs 999 for 100 Mbps and costs Rs 1,499 for the 300 Mbps plan.

The service uses BSNL’s existing tower grid to wirelessly beam internet into homes. So it does not need trenching or laying fibre-optic cables; users just need to plug in the device and start using high-speed internet. Also, the gateway device is designed for easy setup by users themselves, and it already covers 85 per cent of households in Hyderabad.

"Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home-grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL," Ravi said. "Hyderabad's tech-savvy ecosystem makes it the perfect launch pad for our next-generation access portfolio. Today is only a soft launch--many more cities and feature upgrades will follow."

Built on its Direct-to-Device platform, the customer’s equipment (CPE) automatically authenticates to the network—eliminating the need for a physical SIM card. The entire system is built in India, featuring an indigenous core, Radio Access Network (RAN), and CPE, all developed and integrated by Indian vendors as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The same 5G SA core will support network-sliced, SLA-backed links for MSMEs and smart-manufacturing clusters.

Notably, the service inauguration in Hyderabad is a controlled (soft) launch intended for fine-tuning the customer experience. Following field feedback, BSNL will start a nationwide commercial rollout.

