Breakthrough In EV Charging: Compact, Transformer-Free Megawatt Converters Enable Ultra-Fast Charging

Bengaluru: With EV adoption surging, fast charging stations now demand power levels exceeding one MW—comparable to supplying 1,000 homes. Conventional stations rely on bulky, copper- and iron-intensive line-frequency transformers (LFTs) and multiple AC–DC conversion stages, which drive up costs, material use, energy loss, and footprint.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Department of Electrical Engineering, in collaboration with Delta Electronics India, have developed a cascaded H-bridge (CHB) multiport DC converter that connects directly to the medium-voltage AC grid, eliminating the need for large LFTs.

Published in IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, the work demonstrates a 3–5% efficiency gain at the megawatt scale—resulting in significant energy, cost, and material savings.

The New Lab facility at IISc is under development in collaboration with Delta Electronics India (ETV Bharat)

The solid-state system can charge multiple EVs, integrate renewables, store energy locally, and—through its bidirectional design—feed power back to the grid during peak demand or outages, potentially supporting critical facilities such as hospitals. “We’ve replaced bulky transformers with a compact, solid-state solution,” said Kaushik Basu, Associate Professor, IISc.

In traditional systems, multiple power-conversion stages reduce efficiency and increase the carbon footprint. The new approach streamlines power delivery by cutting out these extra stages, resulting in a lighter, more efficient, and environmentally friendlier charging solution.

How is a CHB-based multiport DC converter different?

Prof. Kaushik Basu, in a candid conversation, discussed this innovative approach in detail with ETV BHARAT’s Anubha Jain.

When Jain asked how the CHB-based multiport DC converter differs from traditional transformer-based charging systems, Prof. Basu explained, “Thermal plants transmit electricity at high voltages, which transformers step down to about 230 volts for household use. In EVs, the battery is like the petrol tank, storing energy as an electrical charge. Charging speed depends on the charger's power.

Current DC fast chargers typically take 30-60 minutes to charge an EV battery to 80%—a much slower process than filling a petrol tank, which takes only a few minutes.

Kaushik Basu, Associate Professor, IISc. (ETV Bharat)

To charge faster, you need to deliver the same amount of energy at a higher current or higher power. For example, the battery capacity of a four-wheeler is measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh). If we charge it at 50 kW, roughly ‘1C’ charging, it takes about an hour. With a 350-500 kW ultra-fast charger, the same battery could reach 80% charge in 15-20 minutes, though actual charging speeds depend on battery chemistry, temperature, and state of charge.

But there are two key challenges. First, battery technology itself limits safe charging speed due to thermal constraints and cell chemistry. Second, the charger must also deliver very high power. Delivering 500 kW requires substantial grid capacity—equivalent to the instantaneous demand of a small commercial building or multiple residential blocks.

Without adequate grid infrastructure, this can cause overload. Some charging stations address this with battery energy storage systems: they charge batteries slowly from the grid and discharge rapidly into EVs when needed, though this approach is still emerging rather than widespread.

Large consumers such as hospitals or commercial complexes draw power at higher voltages — typically 11 kV in India — because supplying 500 kW at 230 V would require enormous currents. Transformers at each charging station step this 11 kV supply down to 400 V (three-phase) or 230 V per single phase, which then feeds the individual EV chargers.

Conventional setup has two major drawbacks.

Bulky, costly transformers: They are mainly made of copper and iron, both of which are heavy and expensive, with copper prices rising sharply.

Poor efficiency: Charging the main storage battery from the grid at a slower rate and then transferring the energy from the storage battery to multiple EV batteries happens through multiple power conversion stages, reducing efficiency.