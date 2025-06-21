ETV Bharat / technology

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

Hyderabad: People who rely on artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, to help them with tasks like writing an essay could experience cognitive decline, suggests a new study. Researchers at the Media Lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that reliance on large language models for essay writing reduced brain connectivity, memory recall, and sense of authorship.

The study—Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task—published at the research-sharing platform arXiv, also raised concerns about the long-term impact of AI on learning, as users who relied on LLMs showed weaker cognitive, linguistic, and behavioural performance over time.

Methodology of the study

To explore the neural and behavioural consequences of LLM-assisted essay writing, participants were divided into three groups: LLM, Search Engine, and Brain-only (no tools). Each group completed three sessions under the same conditions. In the fourth session, there was a change with LLM users being reassigned to the Brain-only group (LLM-to-Brain) and Brain-only users being reassigned to the LLM condition (Brain-to-LLM). Notably, a total of 54 participants took part in Sessions 1-3, with 18 completing Session 4.

Researchers used electroencephalography (EEG) to assess cognitive load during essay writing, analysed essays using NLP, and scored them with help from human teachers and an AI judge.