Boult Launches Three New Boult x Mustang Audio Products - Q, Dyno, Torq: Prices, Specifications

New Delhi: Boult Audio has announced three new audio devices as part of its Boult x Mustang collection, expanding the collaboration with Ford Mustang. The new lineup of audio products includes one headphone set-- Mustang Q and two true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds-- Mustang Dyno and Mustang Torq.

Starting at Rs 1,299, the new lineup of the Boult x Mustang collection is available for purchase at boultaudio.com as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

“India's audio wearables market is expanding rapidly, and demand for aspirational, high-quality TWS products remains strong," Boult co-founder and CEO Varun Gupta said, adding that the company sees this as an opportunity and hopes for the new products, including Mustang Q, Dyno, and Torq, to help Boult sustain growth in India's competitive audio market.

Notably, Boult launched the Mustang collection of audio products last year and received a positive response, prompting it to expand the series with fresh offerings.

Boult x Mustang: Specifications and prices

The new Boult x Mustang series features Combat Gaming Mode, with ultra-low latency (45ms) for an optimised and lag-free gaming experience. All three devices feature dual device connectivity and Lightning Boult Fast Charging, which claims to provide up to 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

in picture: Boult Dyno (L) and Boult Torq (R) (Boult)

The Mustang Q over-ear headphones feature 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and BoomX Technology for deep bass and crystal-clear audio. It claims to last up to 70 hours on a single charge. The Mustang Q comes with foam earcups for comfort and features 4 EQ modes to let users customise their listening experience. The headphones are priced at Rs 2,499.

The Mustang Dyno TWS earbuds feature 13mm drivers with BoomX Technology. The earbuds support the Boult AMP app that lets users personalise their sound experience, tune EQ settings, and control custom gestures. The device claims to last up to 60 hours. The Mustang Dyno is priced at Rs 1,299, but the prices are expected to increase following the initial phase.

The Mustang Torq TWS earbuds have been updated with two new colours—Silver and Yellow. Other highlights of the device include 13mm drivers, BoomX Technology, ZEN Quad Mic ENC for crystal-clear calls, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It also claims to last up to 60 hours. The Mustang Torq is currently available at a special price of Rs 1,499.