Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh invests in boAt

author img

By IANS

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Homegrown consumer electronics brand boAt has announced that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming a key stakeholder in its future.

As part of the deal, he has been signed on as the official face of boAt's audio products and will be the star of their immersive new campaign, 'Lost in Nirvana'.

"His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionise the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation," Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt, said in a statement.

According to the company, this partnership sets the stage for Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt's sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products, which includes TWS and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience.

"boAt's commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it's about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!," said Singh.

The 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign features captivating ad films that invite viewers to experience the Nirvana range's exceptional features, such as an impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and cutting-edge Active Noise Canceling technology, the company mentioned.

