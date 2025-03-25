ETV Bharat / technology

Boao Forum: Vivo Showcases Vision MR Headset, Confirms To Launch X200 Ultra in April 2025

Hyderabad: The Chinese phone maker Vivo on Tuesday showcased its cutting-edge innovations at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025. At the fourth consecutive year of the annual conference, the new member of the forum, Vivo showcased technologies such as Blue Technology Matrix (BlueImage, BlueLM, BlueOS, BlueChip, BlueVolt), Vision Mixed Reality (MR) headset, 6G advancements, and more. Moreover, the company's upcoming flagship imaging smartphone, Vivo X200 Ultra was honoured as the "Official Smartphone of Boao Forum for Asia."

Vivo showcased the design of the Vivo Vision MR headset at the forum. The headset seems to be a sleeker version of the already-launched Apple Vision Pro. Notably, the weight and the materials used in the headset have yet to be announced. The company said that it would showcase the prototype in mid-2025, and did not mention any other information about the device. The mixed reality headset is the company's strategy to boost its real-time spatial computing capabilities which would be used in future applications and consumer robotics. While showcasing the headset, Vivo also announced the incorporation of a new robotics laboratory in China.

The robotics lab will utilise the BlueTechnology-- developed by Vivo over decades-- in the fields of AI large learning models and imaging along with real-time spatial computing capabilities. This data will be accumulated through the Vivo Vision MR headset. Moreover, the company will also focus on the consumer market, and build the "brain" and "eyes" of robots, which will be developed for robotic products for personal and home use.