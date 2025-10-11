BMW India Announces Record Sales Of 11,978 Units With 13% Growth In First Nine Months Of 2025
The BMW iX1, 3 Series, X1, and MINI Cooper S were the best-selling cars under their respective segments.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: BMW Group India announced that it recorded its best-ever car sales in the first nine months of 2025, starting from January to September. The company sold 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year (YOY ) rise. It also achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales (July-September), up 21 per cent YOY. BMW India saw its best-ever September sales, which were driven by the positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand.
Electric Vehicles (EV)
The German automaker states that it sold the highest number of luxury EVs between January and September 2025. It sold 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs that showcased an impressive growth of 246 per cent YOY. This led to an increase in total sales of EVs to 21 per cent.
The BMW iX1 was the highest-selling electric car in the first nine months, which was followed by the BMW i7. In India, BMW’s current EV lineup comprises six cars and two scooters: BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04, and BMW CE 02.
Long Wheelbase Range
BMW sold 5,720 units of long-wheelbase models between January and September 2025, which showed a massive growth of 169 per cent YOY. This increased the growth of long-wheelbase models to 50 per cent during this period.
The BMW 3 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan with a 16 per cent share in sales. The current long wheelbase lineup includes the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1.
SUV and MINI
The German automaker sold 7,040 units of SUVs, which shows a growth of 19 per cent YOY. With this, the BMW’s SUV segment now accounts for a total sales of 59 per cent. The BMW X1 is the highest-selling SUV, followed by the X7.
The company sold 468 units of MINI and saw a growth of over +90 per cent YOY. The MINI Cooper S was the best-selling model in the range.
BMW Motorrad
BMW Motorrad sold 3,976 motorcycles between Q1 and Q3 2025, the G310 RR being the best-selling model. The BMW 1300 GS and GSA were the best-selling models among the imported bikes.