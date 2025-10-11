ETV Bharat / technology

BMW India Announces Record Sales Of 11,978 Units With 13% Growth In First Nine Months Of 2025

The BMW iX1 was the highest-selling electric car in the Q1 and Q3 2025. ( Image Credit: BMW )

Hyderabad: BMW Group India announced that it recorded its best-ever car sales in the first nine months of 2025, starting from January to September. The company sold 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year (YOY ) rise. It also achieved its highest-ever Q3 sales (July-September), up 21 per cent YOY. BMW India saw its best-ever September sales, which were driven by the positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand.

Electric Vehicles (EV)

The German automaker states that it sold the highest number of luxury EVs between January and September 2025. It sold 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs that showcased an impressive growth of 246 per cent YOY. This led to an increase in total sales of EVs to 21 per cent.

The BMW iX1 was the highest-selling electric car in the first nine months, which was followed by the BMW i7. In India, BMW’s current EV lineup comprises six cars and two scooters: BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04, and BMW CE 02.

Long Wheelbase Range

BMW sold 5,720 units of long-wheelbase models between January and September 2025, which showed a massive growth of 169 per cent YOY. This increased the growth of long-wheelbase models to 50 per cent during this period.