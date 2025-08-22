ETV Bharat / technology

BMW Group India Races Past 5,000 Electric Car Deliveries, Inaugurates 4,000-Km Charging Corridor

The charging stations will be operated in partnership with leading operators like Statiq and Zeon. ( Image Credit: BMW Group India )

New Delhi: German luxury automobile maker BMW Group India on Friday announced it has raced past 5,000 electric car deliveries, becoming the first Indian luxury car company to achieve this milestone.

The automaker also said it has inaugurated a high-power charging corridor, running 4,000 km from North to South across the nation.

The corridor, a step towards progress of charging infrastructure, will cover a stretch of 4,000 km with chargers every 300 km, ensuring smooth electric movement without any concerns for range or charging availability.

The route strategically covers national highways and major cities like Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Pune-Hubbali-Bengaluru-Coimbatore-Madurai, the carmaker said.

To promote higher adoption and convenience of e-mobility, BMW Group India has opened access to customers of all EV brands in the country.