BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Motorcycles Discontinued In India

BMW Motorrad has discontinued the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles in India.

Both motorcycles are discontinued due to non-compliance with the new OBD2B regulations. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via BMW Motorrad)
Published : April 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: BMW Motorrad has quietly axed out the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India. Since January 2025, new shipments of the bikes have yet to arrive, as per BMW Motorrad dealers. It is not surprising as by the end of last year, the German automaker had announced huge discounts on the G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles. Notably, the BMW G 310 R has been delisted from BMW's website, while the BMW G 310 GS is still available on the website, indicating that there is still some unsold inventory for the bike.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Discontinued: Reason

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes have been discontinued as they were due in the new OBD2B regulations which came into effect from April 1, 2025. These motorcycles were at the end of their product life cycle. Moreover, these bikes struggled to stay competitive against more powerful and feature-rich alternatives. The BMW 310 R and G 310 GS were produced under the joint venture between TVS Motors and BMW, which served as entry-level bikes for the brand.

BMW G 310 RR: Specifications

The German automaker will continue to retail the BMW G 310 RR in India which is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 with BMW's branding and design. The BMW G 310 RR will be powered by a 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder which produces a power output of 33.5 bhp and torque of 27 Nm. This engine was a part of the joint venture and after the discontinuation, the engine will continue to feature in the TVS Apache RR 310, RTR 310 and the BMW G 310 RR motorcycles. BMW, in a foreseeable future, slates to launch the BMW F450 GS Enduro motorcycles, which was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

