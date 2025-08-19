BMW 330Li M Sport And M340i '50 Jahre' Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: German automaker BMW has launched the 50 Jahre Editions of the BMW 330Li M Sport (Long wheelbase) and the BMW M340i in India. These special edition cars are limited to only 50 units, commemorating the 50 years of the BMW 3 Series.
The BMW 3 Series was first introduced in 1975 as the successor of the BMW 02 series. Since then, it has become one of the leading premium vehicles in terms of global sales. The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition (JE) and the BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition (JE) are locally produced in India at BMW’s Chennai facility.
BMW 50 Jahre Edition: Price, availability
The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition is priced at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom), and the BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition costs Rs 76.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be available exclusively on the BMW Online shop.
The 330Li M Sport 50 JE is available in three colourways: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and M Carbon Black. All three shades are available in Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Cognac Black upholstery.
The M340i 50 JE comes in four shades: Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, and Arctic Race Blue. It comes in Leather Vernasca Black upholstery with M highlights. As part of the 50th anniversary of the BMW 3 series, M340i 50 JE customers will also be presented with a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL.
BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition
The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition boasts exclusive design updates, including the M High-Gloss Shadowline package, blacked-out front grille, window surrounds, diffuser, tailpipes, and a laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar. The interior of the luxurious sedan features carbon fibre trim, a heads-up display with augmented view, curved display screens, and electrically adjustable front seats with extendable thigh support.
In terms of engine specifications, the 330Li M Sport 50 JE is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, which generates a peak power output of 254.4 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. It is mated with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The luxury sedan goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.
BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition
The BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition sports a high gloss Black front grille, a high gloss Black front bumper, high gloss Black M series mirror caps, 50 Jahre Edition laser engraving on the B-pillar, 50 Jahre Edition emblem on the front and rear, 50 Jahre Edition hubcaps, Jet Black 19-inch alloys, and red M Sport brake calipers. The interior of the M340i 50 JE features a curved display, sport seats, and carbon fibre trim.
The M340i 50 JE features a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine that produces a peak power output of 374 bhp and a peak torque of 500 Nm, allowing it to reach 0 to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds.