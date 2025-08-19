ETV Bharat / technology

BMW 330Li M Sport And M340i '50 Jahre' Editions Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: German automaker BMW has launched the 50 Jahre Editions of the BMW 330Li M Sport (Long wheelbase) and the BMW M340i in India. These special edition cars are limited to only 50 units, commemorating the 50 years of the BMW 3 Series.

The BMW 3 Series was first introduced in 1975 as the successor of the BMW 02 series. Since then, it has become one of the leading premium vehicles in terms of global sales. The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition (JE) and the BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition (JE) are locally produced in India at BMW’s Chennai facility.

BMW 50 Jahre Edition: Price, availability

The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition is priced at Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom), and the BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition costs Rs 76.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be available exclusively on the BMW Online shop.

The 330Li M Sport 50 JE is available in three colourways: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and M Carbon Black. All three shades are available in Leather Vernasca Cognac and Leather Cognac Black upholstery.