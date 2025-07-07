ETV Bharat / technology

BMPS 2025: Aryan x TMG Gaming Wins Rs 1.25 Crore BGMI Title, To Represent India At EWC

India to be represented by BMPS 2025 winners Aryan x TMG at Esports World Cup ( Image via special arrangement )

Hyderabad: The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 has concluded with Aryan x TMG Gaming winning the coveted competition. The champions won Rs 1.25 crore as prize money and earned the honour of representing India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 8 to August 24, 2025, boasting a historic prize pool of $70.45 million or around Rs 605 crores.

The BMPS 2025 grand finale, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi, saw participation from India's top 16 BGMI teams on Day 3, competing for their share of the Rs 4 crore prize pool. While Aryan x TMG Gaming earned the top spot, NONX and Los Hermanos secured second and third places, taking home Rs 55 lakh and Rs 35 lakh respectively.

NONXLEVII won both Overall MVP and Realme MVP, earning ₹4 lakh (Image via special arrangement)

Among the standout individuals, NONXLEVII stole the spotlight, walking away with both the Overall MVP and Realme MVP of the Tournament titles, earning Rs 4 lakh for his consistent brilliance across matches.