BMPS 2025: Aryan x TMG Gaming Wins Rs 1.25 Crore BGMI Title, To Represent India At EWC

Aryan x TMG Gaming won BMPS 2025, earning ₹1.25 crore and a spot at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

India to be represented by BMPS 2025 winners Aryan x TMG at Esports World Cup (Image via special arrangement)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 has concluded with Aryan x TMG Gaming winning the coveted competition. The champions won Rs 1.25 crore as prize money and earned the honour of representing India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 8 to August 24, 2025, boasting a historic prize pool of $70.45 million or around Rs 605 crores.

The BMPS 2025 grand finale, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi, saw participation from India's top 16 BGMI teams on Day 3, competing for their share of the Rs 4 crore prize pool. While Aryan x TMG Gaming earned the top spot, NONX and Los Hermanos secured second and third places, taking home Rs 55 lakh and Rs 35 lakh respectively.

Among the standout individuals, NONXLEVII stole the spotlight, walking away with both the Overall MVP and Realme MVP of the Tournament titles, earning Rs 4 lakh for his consistent brilliance across matches.

The finale also celebrated other exceptional moments, including the 'Best IGL' award for DRAGON OP, earning him Rs 1.5 lakh for his leadership and tactical acumen. Meanwhile, NINJA BOY won the 'KIA Clutch Award', taking home Rs 50,000 for his game-saving plays.

The BMPS 2025 Grand Finals at Yashobhoomi saw a gathering of 10,000 fans across three days, with a record-breaking crowd of over 6,000 on Day 3 alone—making it India's biggest BGMI esports event. The convention centre was packed to capacity during the finale to witness the tactical brilliance and raw talent, which will go on to represent India on the global esports stage.

BMPS 2025 Grand Finale - Final Day Rankings

POSITION TEAM TOTAL POINTS
1Aryan x TMG Gaming (AXTMG)136
2NONX Esports132
3Los Hermanos (LHS)126
44M124
5iQOO 8BIT116
6GOX109
74TRX109
8TWOB109
9OnePlus Gods Reign (ONEPLUSGDR)104
10OnePlus K9 Esports (K9)102
11Team Forever (TF)90
12IREX90
13GENESIS Esports (GENS)89
14EGX79
15TIE66
162OP40

