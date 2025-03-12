ETV Bharat / technology

A 'Blood Moon' Total Lunar Eclipse Is Arriving On Holi 2025: Know When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: On March 13-14, 2025, Earth will witness a total lunar eclipse, a breathtaking astronomical event that coincides with the colourful celebration of Holi, making the event more special and memorable. Interestingly, the upcoming total lunar eclipse will showcase a special phenomenon that will be observed in various parts of the world. This phenomenon is called a Blood Moon, during which the Moon will illuminate in a dramatic reddish or orange colour.

Blood Moon and its Phases

A Blood Moon is the dramatic part of a total lunar eclipse. This occurs when the Earth perfectly aligns with the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, the Earth projects its shadow on the Moon, blocking most of the sunlight. However, some of the sunlight still reaches the Moon and gets filtered through Earth's atmosphere. This filtered sunlight passes through the atmosphere, leading to the scattering of blue light, which is shorter in wavelength, while the red and orange light, which have longer wavelengths, make it through the Earth's atmosphere. This effect gives the Moon a reddish hue, called a Blood Moon.

There are five phases to a total lunar eclipse. The Moon first gets dimmed by Earth's outer shadow during the penumbral phase. This phase is followed by the partial phase, during which the Moon moves into the darker central umbral shadow of the Earth. When it gets enclosed in the umbra of the Earth, the Moon illuminates in a reddish light, completing the totality of the eclipse. The following table lists the five phases of the lunar eclipse for a better understanding:

Eclipse Phase Description Penumbral Eclipse Begins The Moon enters Earth's penumbral shadow, causing a subtle dimming. Partial Eclipse Begins The Moon starts to enter Earth's umbral shadow, creating a noticeable darkening. Total Eclipse Begins The Moon is completely within the umbral shadow and appears red. Total Eclipse Ends The Moon starts to leave the umbral shadow, and the red color fades. Partial Eclipse Ends The Moon fully exits the umbral shadow, and the darkening decreases. Penumbral Eclipse Ends The Moon leaves the penumbral shadow, returning to its normal brightness.

Blood Moon: When and Where to See

The total lunar eclipse will occur on March 13-14, 2025, and will be visible for six hours. However, the most dramatic phase of the total lunar eclipse will last for 66 minutes, giving plenty of time for skywatchers to enjoy this eerie transformation.