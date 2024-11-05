ETV Bharat / technology

Blocking Someone On X Will No Longer Hide Your Public Posts From Them

Hyderabad: Elon Musk's X has changed the way blocking works on the social media platform. With the new update, people you've blocked will continue to see your public posts. Only your protected posts will be hidden from blocked accounts as such posts are only shown to your followers.

Notably, blocked users are still restricted from following you, sending Direct Messages, adding your X account to their lists, tagging you in a photo, and engaging with your posts, such as liking, replying, reposting, and more. X users will not receive notifications from accounts they block, or accounts they do not follow who mention you in conversations started by accounts that you block.

"You will, however, see notifications from accounts you follow when they mention you in a conversation started by an account you block," X explained in a help centre post.

"Blocking an account you are currently following will cause you to unfollow that account (and them to unfollow you). If you decide to unblock that account, you will have to follow that account again," X said, adding that blocked accounts do not receive a notification alerting them about the action, but they will be able to see that they have been blocked while visiting your profile.

X says that you will see posts from blocked accounts in your timeline. However, you may see some posts if someone you follow mentions accounts you have blocked or someone mentions you together with the account you blocked.