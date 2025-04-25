Bioprinting Beyond Prostheses And Implants: Can 3D Printing Tech Replace Organs In The Near Future?

Bengaluru: 3D printing technology is rapidly evolving across the globe, revolutionising the way healthcare is delivered. A remarkable example comes from South Korea, where a cancer patient recently received a 3D-printed windpipe made using stem cells, underlining the life-saving potential of this innovation.

In India, particularly in Karnataka, 3D planning and printing are transforming orthopaedics. The technology allows for the creation of custom-made prostheses and implants that precisely match an individual’s anatomy, enhancing surgical precision and outcomes. This advancement is making complex joint replacements, such as revision knee and hip arthroplasty, more accessible and affordable.

The applications extend far beyond orthopaedics. In the field of dentistry, metal 3D printing is being used to produce dental parts and facial implants. Polymer 3D printing is also gaining traction for crafting anatomical models, which help surgeons plan and rehearse complex procedures. These models are crucial in minimising surgical risks, reducing operation time, and improving pre-surgical planning.

A pioneering initiative in this field is the in-house 3D printing lab at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru. The lab streamlines healthcare delivery by offering end-to-end services—from scanning and segmentation to printing and post-processing—all under one roof. Surgeons use the lab to create patient-specific prostheses and organ replicas, enabling rehearsal of intricate procedures and deeper study of internal structures. These tools not only enhance surgical accuracy but also contribute significantly to medical training. The orthopaedic, neurosurgery, maxillofacial (jaw), and plastic surgery departments of Sparsh have all been utilising 3D printing technology.

3D printing lab at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru (Photos credit: Dr Suraj Hindiskere, Sparsh Lab)

Bioprinting—printing with living cells—is an emerging frontier. In this area, entire organs and tissues can be printed to replace or repair damaged body parts. Layer by layer, living cells are arranged to replicate the architecture of human tissues. The 3D printing lab is also exploring the creation of artificial organs, expanding its role in medical research and bioengineering. In Bengaluru, ‘Pandorum Technologies’ is at the forefront of this revolution. The company is developing bioengineered liver tissues and ‘liquid corneas’ to regenerate damaged eyes. Their work combines living cells, hydrogels, and modulators to self-assemble functional 3D tissues and even organ-like structures.

Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Sparsh Hospital, emphasised the impact of 3D printing technology and said, “3D printing helps us design custom-made prosthetics, implants, and surgical models tailored to each patient’s anatomy. With robotics and 3D printing, orthopaedic surgery is reaching new levels of precision."

"In three-dimensional printing, any part of the human body we can touch, feel, move around, and reach the exact spot in a multi-dimensional way," he added.

In the field of dentistry, metal 3D printing is being used to produce dental parts and facial implants (Photos credit: Dr Suraj Hindiskere, Sparsh Lab)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Suraj Hindiskere, Orthopaedic Oncologist and lead Consultant, Musculoskeletal Oncology, Sparsh Group of Hospitals, shared detailed insights into the lab’s operations. He said that the lab uses three types of printers—monofilament, polymer filament, and resin. High-end software and computing systems create 3D virtual models through detailed segmentation of patient scans. These models are then used to print biodegradable plastic-like substances called PLA (polylactic acid) replicas for reference, ensuring the perfect fit before the actual surgery.

For more complex procedures, virtual surgeries are conducted with the aid of VR goggles and 3D-printed anatomical models. Titanium implants, though designed in-house at Sparsh Lab but are outsourced for printing due to the material's specialised requirements. Dr Hindiskere also highlighted the importance of 3D-printed surgical jigs made from resin, which help in precise bone removal and are a massive time-saver.

Dr Patil said, “Jigs can be used inside the operation theatre on the patient’s body as they are sterile and used to make some precise surgical movements, cuts, and take the tissue out with the entirety of what we want. Also, we don’t overdo it or cut the good tissues.”

While quoting an example, Dr Hindiskere said, "Recently, 3D printed anatomical models and cutting guides were used to remove cancer from the forearm of a 7-year-old boy from West Bengal. The affected bone was replaced with a bone from his leg, which is expected to grow alongside him as he matures. The patient was advised to undergo amputation of the forearm in Delhi, but the parents wanted to somehow save the hand of their little boy. 3d printing is already revolutionising complex surgical care, and there is still much to be explored."

Dr Hindiskere said that the affordability of 3D printing has significantly improved. While cost was a major barrier a few years ago, the availability of an in-house lab has made the technology more accessible to Indian hospitals. However, limited awareness, slow adoption of the technology, and a shortage of biomedical specialists are major challenges hindering its widespread implementation.

He noted that despite the progress, the Indian 3D printing sector lacks standardised policies, awareness, and action plans. These are critical to realising its full potential across industries, especially healthcare. Despite these challenges, he uses 3D printing in almost every case he handles. As the technology reduces surgery time, minimises blood loss, shortens patient rehabilitation, and enhances recovery. It also enables better patient education through visual models, making it easier to explain surgical procedures. With 3D printing, cancerous cells or defective areas can be precisely removed while preserving the surrounding healthy tissues and bone, he added.

Looking towards the future, Dr Patil believes bioprinting is the next big leap. “We’ll soon be printing functional organs like bones and corneas from a patient’s own cells. Clinical applications are not far off, and adoption will grow as awareness spreads,” he said.

Dr Hindiskere, while recalling his early experience with a 3D printed implant in 2016 from Germany—when it had to be imported and was delayed in customs, he highlighted the massive progress India has made since then.

3D printing is no longer just a futuristic concept; it’s a transformative force in global healthcare. From personalised prostheses and surgical models to organs and space-based bioprinting, the technology is revolutionising how we heal and how we envision the future of medicine. With growing awareness, collaborative innovation, and an ecosystem that supports research and implementation, 3D printing is set to redefine the medical landscape on Earth and beyond.

Adding a futuristic dimension to this innovation is groundbreaking research by Professors Saptarishi Basu and Aloke Kumar from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with David Bruttin and RC Remmy from AIX Marseille University. Their microgravity experiments during parabolic flights studied droplet behaviour under near-zero gravity conditions. By observing how droplets spread and behave on different substrates in space, the researchers laid the groundwork for bioprinting in extraterrestrial environments. This research not only advances space fabrication but also enriches our understanding of fluid dynamics and has the potential to enable sustainable habitats beyond Earth.