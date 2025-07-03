Bihar Entrepreneur Develops Kamikaze Drones

By Dev Raj

Patna: Amid the increasing use of drones in wars, including the India–Pakistan, Russia–Ukraine, and the Israel–Iran war, a 26-year-old youth, running his own startup, has developed kamikaze (suicidal) drones for use in the defence sector.

Meet Abhishek Kumar of HiProtech Technologies, a firm headquartered in Patna. Popularly known as the 'Drone Man' in the startup circles, his latest innovation has caught the eye of the military authorities, and they have entered into discussions for further testing and supply of the kamikaze drones.

Though the entrepreneur previously focused on robotics and manufacturing drones for use in agriculture, surveillance, crowd monitoring and making announcements, he shifted towards developing small, 'kamikaze' ones after witnessing their use in modern warfare.

"There are several types and sizes of kamikaze drones, but ours is special because they are very small – six inches long and four inches wide without the rotors – yet can carry 400 grams of explosives for a distance of 8km, while attaining a height of 1km while flying at a speed of 175 kilometres per hour,” Abhishek told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

Abhishek Kumar, with the Kamikaze drone, that he has developed (ETV Bharat)

"These kamikaze drones can fly with negligible noise and are hard to detect. They have cameras attached to them to send real-time visuals, and zero-in at their targets with the help of e-navigation techniques. They operate on lithium batteries, and we can easily extend their range. We have already developed slightly bigger but similar drones with a flying range of 30km,” Abhishek added.

He pointed out that they could be launched by people having their controls, who could further track them with the help of virtual reality wearable devices, and also monitor the real-time inputs sent by them. Each such drone costs Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the facilities incorporated and the controls and virtual reality devices that go with it.

"Our country’s defence authorities have evinced interest in my company’s drones. We are in talks on their military-grade testing, followed by supply. I won't be able to share more than this right now,” Abhishek said.

‘Kamikaze’ is a word of Japanese-origin and gained currency during World War II. It meant an aircraft loaded with bombs or explosives, which crashed deliberately into an enemy target to destroy it.

"The current trend is of using such drones in swarms to overwhelm the enemy’s air defence systems. For this, we need better and cheaper ones, manufactured in our own country as per our own needs,” the entrepreneur added.

Abhishek formed his startup in 2017, while studying in his second year of B.Tech (Electronics and Communication) at Techno India University at Kolkata, with the intent of working on robotics and drone technology.

"I started my firm while smarting from the pain of not being selected to the IITs, and also to help out students of the private university where I was studying. They used to buy gadgets from the market to complete their semester projects. I offered them my services in lieu of some money,” he said.

The venture that Abhishek started with an investment of Rs 10,000 has now a turnover of Rs 17 crore, with offices and units at 17 places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Abu Dhabi (capital of the United Arab Emirates). At present, 87 people are working with him at these centres.

His firm has been supplying drones for use in agriculture, surveillance, crowd monitoring and announcements to various agencies. The Bihar Police’s special task force (STF) is also in touch to procure surveillance drones.

However, the entrepreneur has some grievances as well. “We have excelled in coding, controls, circuitry and controls of the drones, but we still have to import many components, including brushless motors, from developed markets like Hong Kong and other places,” he said.

Abhishek wished that the country paid more attention to research and development to manufacture all the materials and devices used to make good drones, and keep excelling further in the field.