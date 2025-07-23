BHIM 1.0 To BHIM 3.0: Tracking Features And Functions Of The UPI App

Hyderabad: Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payment app, which allows users to make real-time bank transactions easily and quickly. With the help of BHIM, a person can transfer money directly to a bank account by scanning the receiver’s QR code, entering their UPI ID, or typing their UPI-linked mobile number. Users can also request money from others via the BHIM app.
The payments application was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2016. The app was developed to foster the use of affordable financial products and services among individuals and businesses, and also to contribute to making India a digitally empowered society.
The BHIM app currently supports 20 languages, which include English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwari, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Urdu, Konkani, Manipuri, Mizo, Khasi, Kannada, Bengali, and Assamese.
Functions of BHIM app
Here are the functions that a user can do using the BHIM app:
- Send money: A user can send money to anyone by entering their UPI ID, account number, Aadhar number, or just by scanning their UPI QR code.
- Receive money: UPI users can request money from other UPI users by entering their UPI ID.
- Scan and pay: Users can make quick transactions by scanning the QR code of the person to whom they want to send money. The receiver can share their QR code with the sender to make payments.
- Easy Bank Transactions: UPI apps allow a user to download and filter out their transaction history. A user can raise a dispute in case a transaction has failed, pending, or has been successful.
- Manage Profile: Under the profile menu, a UPI user can view or edit their personal information, manage bank accounts, change their UPI PIN, and much more.
- Switch bank accounts: A UPI user can easily add or remove their bank accounts and seamlessly switch between multiple bank accounts using the BHIM app.
How to access the BHIM app
Here are the steps to access the BHIM app, especially for first-time users:
Step 1: Download and install the BHIM app from Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store on iOS.
Step 2: Open the app.
Step 3: Select your preferred language.
Step 4: Enter the phone number registered with your bank.
Step 5: Set the application passcode required to enter the app.
Step 6: Link your bank account using the bank account option.
Step 7: Set your UPI PIN by providing the last 6 digits and expiry date of the debit card.
Step 8: Click on send and enter UPI ID. You can also Scan & Pay the QR of the person to whom you want to send money.
Step 9: Enter the UPI Pin you set earlier to authenticate the transaction.
Step 10: Check ‘Transaction’ to see the status of the transaction.
BHIM 1.0
When BHIM 1.0 was initially launched in December 2016, it allowed a bank transaction of Rs 10,000 at a time, and a total transfer of Rs 20,000 for a day. These limits were applied to both the sender and the receiver who transferred money using UPI.
BHIM 2.0
The BHIM 2.0 was launched in 2019, which included a more intuitive interface, streamlined payment options, and a versatile action bar that enhances navigation. The updated version ensured a seamless payment experience. In the BHIM 2.0 version, UPI users are offered the following features and benefits:
- Linking Overdraft Accounts on UPI: A user can link their overdraft account to UPI, which enables instant linkage and also provides a digital channel to access the overdraft account.
- Signed Intent & QR: This feature provides additional security when making payments via intent or scanning a QR code. With the help of this feature, users can get protection against issues like tampered QR codes and unverified entities, ensuring a safer transaction experience. This enhances security, as users can be confident about the recipient’s authenticity and will be alerted if the QR code is not secure. Moreover, signed intents will not be asked for a passcode to open the app, allowing quicker payments.
- Mandate: Using this feature, a UPI user can pre-authorise a transaction, allowing the bank to debit the account at a later date. It is useful in scenarios where funds need to be transferred in the future, but a commitment to pay is made in advance. It becomes beneficial when a sender forgets to initiate payment later, or when specific services and merchant payments require scheduled transactions.
- Additional language support: Compared to 1.0 version, BHIM 2.0 supports three additional languages -- Konkani, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi, over and above the existing 13.
- Increased transaction limit: Under BHIM 2.0, the existing cap of Rs. 20,000 has been increased to Rs. 1,00,000, from verified merchants.
- Invoice in the Inbox (View and Pay): This exclusive feature for verified merchants allows the sender to view the invoice of a transaction before making a payment, creating more transparency and enabling a merchant to verify whether the transaction is right or wrong.
BHIM 3.0
The BHIM 3.0 is the third development of the BHIM app, rolled out on March 25, 2025. It offers support for a total of 20 languages and works in low internet areas that are optimised to ensure seamless transactions even with slow or unstable internet. The BHIM 3.0 also adds advanced tools to track, manage, and split expenses easily. Some highlighting features of BHIM 3.0 include:
- Split Expenses – Users can now split bills with their friends and family seamlessly. Whether it’s dining out, rent payments, or group purchases, the BHIM app allows users to divide expenses and make payments directly, ensuring hassle-free settlements.
- Family Mode – Users can now onboard family members, track shared expenses, and assign specific payments. It enables better financial planning by giving families a consolidated view of their expenses.
- Spends Analytics – The new dashboard offers an intuitive view of a user’s monthly spending patterns for the spends done on the BHIM App. It automatically categorises expenses, helping users analyse and manage their budget without the need for complex spreadsheets.
- Action Needed – A built-in task assistant that reminds users of pending bills linked to the BHIM app, prompts them to enable UPI Lite, and alerts them when their Lite balance is low. It ensures users stay aware of their financial activities.
BHIM Vega: A new feature for merchants
The BHIM Vega is an in-app payment feature for merchants, which integrates with online merchant platforms, allowing customers to complete payments instantly within the app. This feature eliminates the need for customers to switch to third-party apps to do payments.