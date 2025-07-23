ETV Bharat / technology

BHIM 1.0 To BHIM 3.0: Tracking Features And Functions Of The UPI App

The BHIM app was developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). ( Image Credit: (X/UPI_NPCI) )

Hyderabad: Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payment app, which allows users to make real-time bank transactions easily and quickly. With the help of BHIM, a person can transfer money directly to a bank account by scanning the receiver’s QR code, entering their UPI ID, or typing their UPI-linked mobile number. Users can also request money from others via the BHIM app.

The payments application was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2016. The app was developed to foster the use of affordable financial products and services among individuals and businesses, and also to contribute to making India a digitally empowered society.

The BHIM app currently supports 20 languages, which include English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwari, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Urdu, Konkani, Manipuri, Mizo, Khasi, Kannada, Bengali, and Assamese.

Functions of BHIM app

Here are the functions that a user can do using the BHIM app:

Send money: A user can send money to anyone by entering their UPI ID, account number, Aadhar number, or just by scanning their UPI QR code.

A user can send money to anyone by entering their UPI ID, account number, Aadhar number, or just by scanning their UPI QR code. Receive money: UPI users can request money from other UPI users by entering their UPI ID.

UPI users can request money from other UPI users by entering their UPI ID. Scan and pay: Users can make quick transactions by scanning the QR code of the person to whom they want to send money. The receiver can share their QR code with the sender to make payments.

Users can make quick transactions by scanning the QR code of the person to whom they want to send money. The receiver can share their QR code with the sender to make payments. Easy Bank Transactions: UPI apps allow a user to download and filter out their transaction history. A user can raise a dispute in case a transaction has failed, pending, or has been successful.

UPI apps allow a user to download and filter out their transaction history. A user can raise a dispute in case a transaction has failed, pending, or has been successful. Manage Profile: Under the profile menu, a UPI user can view or edit their personal information, manage bank accounts, change their UPI PIN, and much more.

Under the profile menu, a UPI user can view or edit their personal information, manage bank accounts, change their UPI PIN, and much more. Switch bank accounts: A UPI user can easily add or remove their bank accounts and seamlessly switch between multiple bank accounts using the BHIM app.

How to access the BHIM app

Here are the steps to access the BHIM app, especially for first-time users:

Step 1: Download and install the BHIM app from Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store on iOS.

Step 2: Open the app.

Step 3: Select your preferred language.

Step 4: Enter the phone number registered with your bank.