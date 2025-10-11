ETV Bharat / technology

Bharat 6G Alliance, 9 Global Bodies Sign Delhi Declaration To Endorse 6G Ecosystem

New Delhi: Government-backed Bharat 6G Alliance along with nine international bodies have signed the Delhi Declaration, which endorses principles for 6G ecosystem including the commitment to make it secure, open, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable by design. The Delhi Declaration was announced at the International Bharat 6G Symposium 2025 held at India Mobile Congress 2025.

"As 6G research accelerates worldwide, this declaration underscores our collective responsibility to develop trusted technologies, open standards, and sustainable networks. India's leadership through Bharat 6G Alliance reflects our vision for an inclusive digital future. The Bharat 6G Alliance is proud to stand with global 6G alliances in endorsing these shared principles," Bharat 6G Alliance Director General R K Pathak said.

The NextG Alliance, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association, Finland's 6G Flagship of Oulu University, South Korea-based 6G Forum, 6G Brasil, Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN), Germany-based 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA), UK India Future Networks Initiative (UKI-FNI), UK Telecommunications Innovation Network (UKTIN), Japan's XG Mobile Promotion Forum, ESA Europe and India's TSDSI and Nasscom are part of the Delhi Declaration.

"Global research alliances "Bharat 6G, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), ATIS' Next G Alliance, XGMF, 6G Forum, 6G Brazil, UKI-FNI, UK TIN, UK Federated Telecoms Hubs (CHEDDAR, HASC, JOINER & TITAN), and 6G Flagship came together to issue a joint statement reaffirming a shared commitment to shape the future of 6G as a global public good," an official statement said.

The joint statement promotes open interfaces, multi-vendor interoperability, and AI-enabled network orchestration to accelerate innovation and affordability.

"Solutions must remain affordable and accessible, leveraging economies of scale and innovative financing models to support social sustainability. 6G must bridge digital divides, delivering reliable and affordable coverage and consistent user experience across urban, rural, and remote regions," the statement said.