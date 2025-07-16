BGMI 3.9 Update Arrives With 'Transformers', New Weapons, Modes, And Features

Hyderabad: Krafton has officially started rolling out the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.9 update. The new version contains a ton of fresh content, from Transformers-themed gameplay to powerful new weapons and smoother mechanics. The new update also has enhancements and major improvements to popular modes such as Metro Royale and Ranked Arena, among others.

BGMI 3.9 update timing

The new update arrived early on July 16, 2025, with Android users receiving the update from 6:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, iPhone users started receiving the update later, from 9:30 AM IST.

BGMI 3.9: What’s New?

The main highlight of the BGMI 3.9 update is that it is a collaboration with the Transformers franchise, so players can transform into Optimus Prime or Megatron and roam around the map in the form of a truck or tank, respectively.

Players can explore a new zone called Neon Outpost, which is inspired by cyberpunk themes, and includes four interactive areas: Arena, Black Market, Energy Plant, and Astro Den. These areas are melee-only weapon locations. By collecting Energon, players can unlock either Optimus Prime or Megatron, each with unique abilities and transformation options. Both transformers will have a face-off and appear in a match; there will be a special Duel zone and the Star Pub Brawl Area, which forces them into an intense showdown.

The Path to Glory section has been introduced to educate users about the game's core gameplay via interactive tutorials and videos, and they are rewarded once they complete them.

The update also introduces Anti-Gravity Spires, which are floating towers that allow players to launch themselves into redeploy dives, enabling quicker travel across maps. New limited-time vehicles and items include the Cosmic Hoverboard, Starry Exhaust, and Bonk Bonk Hammer.

Meanwhile, the new update adds a new weapon called the ASM Abakan in the Classic mode. The new weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition and also supports multiple firing modes, such as full-auto, burst, and single-shot. There are other updates like bike drifting, plane interactions, and quicker sprinting after using a medkit.

The new update features a new 3D Social Hub replacing the static 2D lobby, which is unlocked at level 9. The 3D Social Hub includes areas such as Central Plaza, the beach, and the Dance Stage. Exclusive emotes such as Hold Hands, Princess Carry, and Piggyback can be performed by players, and they can also enjoy mini-games such as football and fireworks.

BGMI 3.9 Update: Key Highlights

Feature Description Transformers Collab Players can transform into Optimus Prime (truck) or Megatron (tank) and battle in themed zones. Neon Outpost New cyberpunk-inspired zone featuring four interactive melee-only areas: Arena, Black Market, Energy Plant, and Astro Den. Transformation & Duel Energon allows unlocking Optimus Prime or Megatron; special showdown areas include the Duel zone and Star Pub Brawl Area. Path to Glory A tutorial section offering interactive videos to explain gameplay mechanics; users earn rewards after completion. Anti-Gravity Spires Floating towers let players redeploy across the map for faster movement and strategic gameplay. New Vehicles/Items Includes limited-time Cosmic Hoverboard, Starry Exhaust, and Bonk Bonk Hammer. ASM Abakan Weapon New weapon in Classic mode; uses 5.56mm ammo with multiple fire modes—full-auto, burst, and single-shot. Classic Mode Updates Adds bike drifting, plane interactions, and faster sprinting post-medkit use. 3D Social Hub Replaces static lobby at level 9; includes areas like Central Plaza, beach, and Dance Stage with emotes and mini-games (football, fireworks). Exclusive Emotes Players can perform Hold Hands, Princess Carry, and Piggyback emotes with others in the 3D hub.

Minimum Requirements and How to install the new update

To run the latest BGMI 3.9 update, players will need to have a smartphone that runs at least Android 5.1.1 or above, have a 64-bit processor, and have a minimum of 2GB of RAM. While iPhones that run iOS 9.0 or newer with at least 1.1 GB of free space are eligible to install the latest update of the game.

Here are the steps to install the new update.

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Search for BGMI.

Step 3: Tap “Update”.

The game will start downloading after hitting update. It is highly recommended to use Wi-Fi to avoid using mobile data and to restart the game after updating.