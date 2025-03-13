BGMI 3.7 Update Introduces 8x8 Rondo Map, Golden Dynasty Mode, New Vehicles And Weapons

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton today announced the launch of the BGMI 3.7 Update, bringing a fresh battlefield experience on a new 8km x 8km Rondo Map with a unique terrain and new mechanics. The update also introduces new vehicles, new weapons, and an immersive Golden Dynasty Mode for a time-altering combat in a Mystical Kingdom. BGMI 3.7 Update also adds a range of localised gameplay enhancements designed exclusively for Indian players. Let's take a detailed look at these new features.

BGMI 3.7 Update: Krafton Original Rondo Map

The new 8x8km Krafton Original Rondo Map is where modern cities and nature coexist. The map includes bamboo forests, lakes, and neon-lit cities, offering various combat styles. This map provides a mix of open and close-quarters combat, ensuring dynamic gameplay.

Key locations of the Rondo Map include:

Jadena City: An urban area with high-rise buildings and alleyways for close-range combat.

An urban area with high-rise buildings and alleyways for close-range combat. NEOX Factory: An industrial zone with a vehicle test track, suitable for long-range and vehicle-based combat.

An industrial zone with a vehicle test track, suitable for long-range and vehicle-based combat. Yu Lin: A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealthy gameplay.

A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealthy gameplay. Tin Lung Garden: A scenic area with rocky mountains, waterfalls, and traditional architecture inspired by martial arts.

Game-Changing Features in Rondo:

Deployable EMP devices: Can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions for ambush opportunities.

Can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions for ambush opportunities. Dual flight paths: Two possible flight routes for diverse drop locations and early-game strategies.

Two possible flight routes for diverse drop locations and early-game strategies. High-speed transport options: Faster movement vehicles and transport hubs for quicker rotations.

Faster movement vehicles and transport hubs for quicker rotations. Escalators & moving walkways: Improve mobility between key locations in urban areas.

Improve mobility between key locations in urban areas. Destructible terrain mechanics: Use explosives or melee tools to create entry points, take down cover, or open hidden areas.

Use explosives or melee tools to create entry points, take down cover, or open hidden areas. Dynamic weather variations: The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy, affecting visibility and combat strategies.

The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy, affecting visibility and combat strategies. Multi-plane system: Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected encounters.

Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected encounters. Bamboo destruction mechanics: Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles for tactical ambush opportunities.

Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles for tactical ambush opportunities. Pickaxe melee weapon: Break barriers, create openings, or dismantle structures for an interactive environment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 3.7: Golden Dynasty Mode

The all-new Golden Dynasty Mode is set in a fantasy realm of ancient grandeur with floating islands and regal palaces. The time-bending warfare redefines strategic engagements. Key features of the new mode include:

Reversal Blade: A melee weapon that rewinds a few seconds of players' movements and health.

A melee weapon that rewinds a few seconds of players' movements and health. Golden Scepter: Creates a resurrection zone for reviving teammates at a fixed location.

Creates a resurrection zone for reviving teammates at a fixed location. Palace Conquest: Squads compete to secure a grand palace for exclusive loot and team-wide perks.

Squads compete to secure a grand palace for exclusive loot and team-wide perks. Camel Mounts: Players can traverse desert landscapes on camels for dynamic rotation and positioning.

BGMI 3.7 Update: New Weapons, Vehicles, Improvements

The BGMI 3.7 Update introduces localised enhancements and India-exclusive features, including Hindi voice packs for better communication, culturally inspired in-game rewards, and classic map upgrades for improved textures and performance. It hosts India-focused events like the Golden Moon Event, featuring night-themed battles, exclusive rewards, and time-limited challenges. Another India-specific event is the BGMI Cricket League Exchange Centre, where players can vote for their favourite IPL teams and exchange in-game rewards.

New Vehicles and weapons introduced in the game are as follows: