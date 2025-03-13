BGMI 3.7 Update Introduces 8x8 Rondo Map, Golden Dynasty Mode, New Vehicles And Weapons

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton today announced the launch of the BGMI 3.7 Update, bringing a fresh battlefield experience on a new 8km x 8km Rondo Map with a unique terrain and new mechanics. The update also introduces new vehicles, new weapons, and an immersive Golden Dynasty Mode for a time-altering combat in a Mystical Kingdom. BGMI 3.7 Update also adds a range of localised gameplay enhancements designed exclusively for Indian players. Let's take a detailed look at these new features.
BGMI 3.7 Update: Krafton Original Rondo Map
The new 8x8km Krafton Original Rondo Map is where modern cities and nature coexist. The map includes bamboo forests, lakes, and neon-lit cities, offering various combat styles. This map provides a mix of open and close-quarters combat, ensuring dynamic gameplay.
Key locations of the Rondo Map include:
- Jadena City: An urban area with high-rise buildings and alleyways for close-range combat.
- NEOX Factory: An industrial zone with a vehicle test track, suitable for long-range and vehicle-based combat.
- Yu Lin: A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealthy gameplay.
- Tin Lung Garden: A scenic area with rocky mountains, waterfalls, and traditional architecture inspired by martial arts.
Game-Changing Features in Rondo:
- Deployable EMP devices: Can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions for ambush opportunities.
- Dual flight paths: Two possible flight routes for diverse drop locations and early-game strategies.
- High-speed transport options: Faster movement vehicles and transport hubs for quicker rotations.
- Escalators & moving walkways: Improve mobility between key locations in urban areas.
- Destructible terrain mechanics: Use explosives or melee tools to create entry points, take down cover, or open hidden areas.
- Dynamic weather variations: The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy, affecting visibility and combat strategies.
- Multi-plane system: Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected encounters.
- Bamboo destruction mechanics: Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles for tactical ambush opportunities.
- Pickaxe melee weapon: Break barriers, create openings, or dismantle structures for an interactive environment.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 3.7: Golden Dynasty Mode
The all-new Golden Dynasty Mode is set in a fantasy realm of ancient grandeur with floating islands and regal palaces. The time-bending warfare redefines strategic engagements. Key features of the new mode include:
- Reversal Blade: A melee weapon that rewinds a few seconds of players' movements and health.
- Golden Scepter: Creates a resurrection zone for reviving teammates at a fixed location.
- Palace Conquest: Squads compete to secure a grand palace for exclusive loot and team-wide perks.
- Camel Mounts: Players can traverse desert landscapes on camels for dynamic rotation and positioning.
BGMI 3.7 Update: New Weapons, Vehicles, Improvements
The BGMI 3.7 Update introduces localised enhancements and India-exclusive features, including Hindi voice packs for better communication, culturally inspired in-game rewards, and classic map upgrades for improved textures and performance. It hosts India-focused events like the Golden Moon Event, featuring night-themed battles, exclusive rewards, and time-limited challenges. Another India-specific event is the BGMI Cricket League Exchange Centre, where players can vote for their favourite IPL teams and exchange in-game rewards.
New Vehicles and weapons introduced in the game are as follows:
- 6-Seater Pico Bus: A futuristic electric vehicle with acceleration boosts and energy regeneration for team rotations.
- Blanc SUV: Rugged off-road vehicle with extra storage for high-speed chases and getaways.
- JS9 SMG: A new submachine gun with low recoil and high fire rate for mid-range and close-quarters combat.
- Explosive Bow: Silent long-range weapon for stealthy eliminations and environmental damage.
- Stun Gun: Short-range weapon that immobilizes opponents temporarily for crowd control.
- Armour Repair Stations: Restore damaged armour mid-match, increasing survivability.
- Ghillie Suit (Forest): Camouflage suit optimized for Rondo’s dense vegetation for stealth players.