ETV Bharat / technology

BGMI 3.7 Update Introduces 8x8 Rondo Map, Golden Dynasty Mode, New Vehicles And Weapons

The BGMI 3.7 Update adds a new Rondo Map, Golden Dynasty Mode, new vehicles, weapons, and India-exclusive features for enhanced gameplay and local events.

Krafton released BGMI 3.7 Update
Krafton released BGMI 3.7 Update (Krafton)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton today announced the launch of the BGMI 3.7 Update, bringing a fresh battlefield experience on a new 8km x 8km Rondo Map with a unique terrain and new mechanics. The update also introduces new vehicles, new weapons, and an immersive Golden Dynasty Mode for a time-altering combat in a Mystical Kingdom. BGMI 3.7 Update also adds a range of localised gameplay enhancements designed exclusively for Indian players. Let's take a detailed look at these new features.

BGMI 3.7 Update: Krafton Original Rondo Map

The new 8x8km Krafton Original Rondo Map is where modern cities and nature coexist. The map includes bamboo forests, lakes, and neon-lit cities, offering various combat styles. This map provides a mix of open and close-quarters combat, ensuring dynamic gameplay.

Key locations of the Rondo Map include:

  • Jadena City: An urban area with high-rise buildings and alleyways for close-range combat.
  • NEOX Factory: An industrial zone with a vehicle test track, suitable for long-range and vehicle-based combat.
  • Yu Lin: A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealthy gameplay.
  • Tin Lung Garden: A scenic area with rocky mountains, waterfalls, and traditional architecture inspired by martial arts.

Game-Changing Features in Rondo:

  • Deployable EMP devices: Can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions for ambush opportunities.
  • Dual flight paths: Two possible flight routes for diverse drop locations and early-game strategies.
  • High-speed transport options: Faster movement vehicles and transport hubs for quicker rotations.
  • Escalators & moving walkways: Improve mobility between key locations in urban areas.
  • Destructible terrain mechanics: Use explosives or melee tools to create entry points, take down cover, or open hidden areas.
  • Dynamic weather variations: The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy, affecting visibility and combat strategies.
  • Multi-plane system: Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected encounters.
  • Bamboo destruction mechanics: Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles for tactical ambush opportunities.
  • Pickaxe melee weapon: Break barriers, create openings, or dismantle structures for an interactive environment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 3.7: Golden Dynasty Mode

The all-new Golden Dynasty Mode is set in a fantasy realm of ancient grandeur with floating islands and regal palaces. The time-bending warfare redefines strategic engagements. Key features of the new mode include:

  • Reversal Blade: A melee weapon that rewinds a few seconds of players' movements and health.
  • Golden Scepter: Creates a resurrection zone for reviving teammates at a fixed location.
  • Palace Conquest: Squads compete to secure a grand palace for exclusive loot and team-wide perks.
  • Camel Mounts: Players can traverse desert landscapes on camels for dynamic rotation and positioning.

BGMI 3.7 Update: New Weapons, Vehicles, Improvements

The BGMI 3.7 Update introduces localised enhancements and India-exclusive features, including Hindi voice packs for better communication, culturally inspired in-game rewards, and classic map upgrades for improved textures and performance. It hosts India-focused events like the Golden Moon Event, featuring night-themed battles, exclusive rewards, and time-limited challenges. Another India-specific event is the BGMI Cricket League Exchange Centre, where players can vote for their favourite IPL teams and exchange in-game rewards.

New Vehicles and weapons introduced in the game are as follows:

  • 6-Seater Pico Bus: A futuristic electric vehicle with acceleration boosts and energy regeneration for team rotations.
  • Blanc SUV: Rugged off-road vehicle with extra storage for high-speed chases and getaways.
  • JS9 SMG: A new submachine gun with low recoil and high fire rate for mid-range and close-quarters combat.
  • Explosive Bow: Silent long-range weapon for stealthy eliminations and environmental damage.
  • Stun Gun: Short-range weapon that immobilizes opponents temporarily for crowd control.
  • Armour Repair Stations: Restore damaged armour mid-match, increasing survivability.
  • Ghillie Suit (Forest): Camouflage suit optimized for Rondo’s dense vegetation for stealth players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton today announced the launch of the BGMI 3.7 Update, bringing a fresh battlefield experience on a new 8km x 8km Rondo Map with a unique terrain and new mechanics. The update also introduces new vehicles, new weapons, and an immersive Golden Dynasty Mode for a time-altering combat in a Mystical Kingdom. BGMI 3.7 Update also adds a range of localised gameplay enhancements designed exclusively for Indian players. Let's take a detailed look at these new features.

BGMI 3.7 Update: Krafton Original Rondo Map

The new 8x8km Krafton Original Rondo Map is where modern cities and nature coexist. The map includes bamboo forests, lakes, and neon-lit cities, offering various combat styles. This map provides a mix of open and close-quarters combat, ensuring dynamic gameplay.

Key locations of the Rondo Map include:

  • Jadena City: An urban area with high-rise buildings and alleyways for close-range combat.
  • NEOX Factory: An industrial zone with a vehicle test track, suitable for long-range and vehicle-based combat.
  • Yu Lin: A forested area with ponds and thick vegetation, ideal for stealthy gameplay.
  • Tin Lung Garden: A scenic area with rocky mountains, waterfalls, and traditional architecture inspired by martial arts.

Game-Changing Features in Rondo:

  • Deployable EMP devices: Can disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions for ambush opportunities.
  • Dual flight paths: Two possible flight routes for diverse drop locations and early-game strategies.
  • High-speed transport options: Faster movement vehicles and transport hubs for quicker rotations.
  • Escalators & moving walkways: Improve mobility between key locations in urban areas.
  • Destructible terrain mechanics: Use explosives or melee tools to create entry points, take down cover, or open hidden areas.
  • Dynamic weather variations: The battlefield can shift between clear, foggy, and stormy, affecting visibility and combat strategies.
  • Multi-plane system: Randomly assigns players to different aircraft, ensuring varied drop dynamics and unexpected encounters.
  • Bamboo destruction mechanics: Bamboo forests can be destroyed using throwables and vehicles for tactical ambush opportunities.
  • Pickaxe melee weapon: Break barriers, create openings, or dismantle structures for an interactive environment.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Version 3.7: Golden Dynasty Mode

The all-new Golden Dynasty Mode is set in a fantasy realm of ancient grandeur with floating islands and regal palaces. The time-bending warfare redefines strategic engagements. Key features of the new mode include:

  • Reversal Blade: A melee weapon that rewinds a few seconds of players' movements and health.
  • Golden Scepter: Creates a resurrection zone for reviving teammates at a fixed location.
  • Palace Conquest: Squads compete to secure a grand palace for exclusive loot and team-wide perks.
  • Camel Mounts: Players can traverse desert landscapes on camels for dynamic rotation and positioning.

BGMI 3.7 Update: New Weapons, Vehicles, Improvements

The BGMI 3.7 Update introduces localised enhancements and India-exclusive features, including Hindi voice packs for better communication, culturally inspired in-game rewards, and classic map upgrades for improved textures and performance. It hosts India-focused events like the Golden Moon Event, featuring night-themed battles, exclusive rewards, and time-limited challenges. Another India-specific event is the BGMI Cricket League Exchange Centre, where players can vote for their favourite IPL teams and exchange in-game rewards.

New Vehicles and weapons introduced in the game are as follows:

  • 6-Seater Pico Bus: A futuristic electric vehicle with acceleration boosts and energy regeneration for team rotations.
  • Blanc SUV: Rugged off-road vehicle with extra storage for high-speed chases and getaways.
  • JS9 SMG: A new submachine gun with low recoil and high fire rate for mid-range and close-quarters combat.
  • Explosive Bow: Silent long-range weapon for stealthy eliminations and environmental damage.
  • Stun Gun: Short-range weapon that immobilizes opponents temporarily for crowd control.
  • Armour Repair Stations: Restore damaged armour mid-match, increasing survivability.
  • Ghillie Suit (Forest): Camouflage suit optimized for Rondo’s dense vegetation for stealth players.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIAKRAFTONBGMI UPDATEBGMI RONDO MAPBGMI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.