Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G To Motorola G64 5G

Hyderabad: People prefer smartphones with good cameras, displays, chip sets and battery life. Every month at least two to four models of new smartphones hit the market. Due to this, the customers who are thinking of buying a new phone are also very confused about which phone to choose.

Here is a list of smartphones under Rs 15,000 with the best features like camera, display, chip-set, and battery:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Samsung, a South Korean company, sells various electronic devices worldwide. The company regularly introduces new models of smartphones to attract its customers. Samsung has recently launched the 'M' series smartphone called Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the Indian market.

File photo of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Press Release by Samsung)

This phone has a 6.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Exynos 1280 chipset, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It also runs on Android 13 and has a 50-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone is available in three colours and is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 13,888, with features such as triple cameras with a main camera and 13-megapixel front camera, 6,000mAh battery, and 25 Watts charging support.

Redmi Note 13 5G: Redmi's Note series of phones has its own market and fan base. The main reason for this is that Xiaomi is offering the best features in this series at a low price. Accordingly, Redmi Note 13 5G (Redmi Note 13 5G) has been launched in the Indian market. The phone sports a 6.67-inch 120 Hz, 3D Curved AMOLED and 1.5K resolution fingerprint display; 7,200 Mediatek Dimensity, chip-set with TSMS 4nm process; 6 connectivity with support Wifi and dual 5G system. The phone is available in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

File photo of Redmi Note 13 5G (Press Release by Xiaomi)

the other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, 100 per cent charge in 19 minutes with 120 watts hypercharging support and a camera with lossless 4x sensor zoom, OIS+EIS, ALD coating, new filters, large aperture f/1.65; This smartphone, which has come with features like Dolby Vision Atmos, is being sold on Flipkart starting from Rs 14,905.

Motorola G64 5G: US-headquartered Motorola Mobility is a subsidiary of Chinese company Lenovo. It is usual for Moto to launch new phones in India from time to time. In that way, the Moto G64 5G smartphone has been introduced in the Motorola 'G' series line.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display; MediaTek Demoncity 7025 chipset; and a 6,000mAh battery. It is available in two variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and the phone runs on the Android 14 operating system. Also, Moto said that security updates for three years and Android 15 updates will be provided.

File photo of Motorola G64 5G (Press Release by Motorola)

Apart from this, there are two cameras including a 50-megapixel primary camera at the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes in three colours with a 5G network. Also, this smartphone with 33 Watts fast charging support is being sold on Flipkart starting from Rs.14,999.

