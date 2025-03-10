Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 In March 2025: Nothing Phone (3a), OnePlus Nord CE 4, More

Hyderabad: The sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment is interesting as it provides many exciting options for customers to choose and buy. This segment offers a mixture of both affordability and performance. If you are a person who loves to click photos, desires a good-looking smartphone, or wants a smooth and clutter-free user experience, this segment has something for you. So here are the top four 5G smartphones under the Rs 25,000 price bracket for March 2025. Notably, the list includes the newly launched Nothing Phone (3a) and other standout models as well.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 (March 2025)

Nothing Phone (3a) (Image Credit: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3a): Rs 24,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The newly launched Nothing Phone (3a) makes a shift from a MediaTek processor to a 4 nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which provides better performance. The iconic Glyph lights are still retained on the backside of the smartphone around the camera module. The smartphone boasts a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS support, a 50MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. At the front, the handset features a 32MP camera. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Moreover, the Nothing Phone (3a) runs on NothingOS 3.1 based on Android 15, which includes 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. The phone is available in four colours-- Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G (Image Credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Rs 21,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The second phone on this list is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT600 main rear camera with EIS and OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor. A 16MP camera is provided at the front. The Nord CE 4 5G has a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It runs on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G comes in two shades-- Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome.

Poco X7 5G (Image Credit: Poco)

Poco X7 5G: Rs 18,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch CrystalRes (1.5K resolution) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device is powered by a 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Poco X7 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone has a 20MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 5,110 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The handset runs on HyperOS based on Android 14. Moreover, the device is available in three shades-- Silver, Green, and Black.

Lava Agni 3 5G (Image Credit: Lava Mobiles)

Lava Agni 3 5G: Rs 25,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Lava Agni 3 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 3D curved (1.5K) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits. At the back of this smartphone, a 1.74-inch AMOLED display is present for taking selfies, receiving calls, and more. The Agni 3 5G is powered by a 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The handset sports a 16MP front camera. Moreover, the smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 14. The Lava Agni 3 5G comes in two colourways-- Pristine Glass and Heather Glass.