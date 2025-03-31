Best Motorcycles To Buy Under Rs 3 Lakh For Short-Height Riders In India: RE Meteor 350, Jawa Perak

Hyderabad: In India, people often find it difficult to choose the right motorcycle fit for them. The focus is often on height. Previously, the two-wheeler industry suffered from this, so almost every manufacturer offers vehicles with models which have different seat heights. The main reason is that Indians have a problem with height which makes it a challenge for them to choose a motorcycle suitable for them. Crusier and street motorcycles are recommended for short-height riders. Saying this, let's take a look at the motorcycles which are ideal for riders with short height under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The indigenous cruiser bike, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and goes up to Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle has a seat height of 765mm which is ideal for short riders, as becomes very easy to handle.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 features a 349cc, single-cylinder engine which produces a power output of 20 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes in four variants-- Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova. The top-spec Supernova sports a dual-tone colour, windscreen, tan seats, and a pillion backrest.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The Goan Classic 350 is a very popular bike in India with a retro design, a powerful engine, and comfortable riding. It has a seat height of 750mm which allows people with average height to ride it easily.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 (Image Credit: Royal Enfield)

It comes equipped with a 349cc J-series engine which generates a power output of 20 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. The cruiser bike is available in four shades-- Purple Haze, Shack Black, Trip Teal, and Rave Red. It starts from Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

Jawa Perak

The bobber-style Jawa Perak is a low-seater motorcycle that features both modern engineering and retro styling. It has a seat height of 750mm, making it an ideal choice for short-height riders.

Jawa Perak (Image Credit: Jawa Motorcycles)

It comes with a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which produces a power output of 29 bhp and a torque of 31 Nm. The Jawa Perak comes in a single black colour option and is priced at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42

The Jawa 42 starts from Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a seat height of 740mm, becoming ideal for short riders. The Jawa 42 and Perak share the same 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing a power output of 30.2 bhp and a torque of 32.7 Nm.

Jawa 42 (Image Credit: Jawa Motorcycles)

It is available in five colour options-- Black Mirror, Jasper Red, Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, and Deep Black Matte Red Clad.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

With a seat height of 737mm, this cruiser motorcycle is ideal for short riders and for highway rides as well. The bike comes in a single standard variant, priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 (Image Credit: Bajaj Auto)

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is equipped with a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which produces a power output of 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is available in Moon White and Auburn Black colourways.