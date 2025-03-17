Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 In March 2025: Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, OnePlus Nord 4, More

Hyderabad: Nowadays, the lower-midrange smartphone category also features some spectacular gaming devices. There is no need to spend a ton of money to play heavy mobile game titles, such as BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile), COD Warzone, New State Mobile, and more. The sub-Rs 30,000 price segment is now available with top-notch smartphones that are performance-focused and ideal for gaming. Moreover, in March 2025, handsets such as iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro have also joined this price category. So, let's take a look at the top smartphones you can purchase under Rs 30,000 for gaming.

Poco X7 Pro

Rs 27,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

The Poco X7 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with Mali-G720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone boasts a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 20MP is provided at the front. The Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support. It runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Poco X7 Pro (Image Credit: Poco)

Vivo T3 Ultra

Rs 29,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Vivo T3 Ultra boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The handset features a 4nm MediaTek Dimnesity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage onboard. It comes equipped with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP rear main shooter and an 8MP Ultra-wide lens. The phone includes a 50MP front camera. Moreover, it houses a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The handset runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Vivo T3 Ultra (Image Credit: Vivo)

iQOO Neo 10R

Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

The iQOO Neo 10R comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. The iQOO Neo 10R is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

iQOO Neo 10R (Image Credit: iQOO)

OnePlus Nord 4

Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, paired with Adreno 732 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It comes with a 50MP main rear camera with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The handset has a 16MP front-facing camera. The Nord 4 houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired support. It runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Nord 4 (Image Credit: OnePlus)

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Rs 29,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Panda glass protection, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 4 nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main rear shooter, with OIS and EIS support, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phone has a 50MP front-facing camera. It packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired and 7.5W reverse-wired charging support. Moreover, the device runs on Nothing OS3.1 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.