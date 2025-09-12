ETV Bharat / technology

Best Deals To Avail During This Flipkart And Amazon Festival Sale: From iPhone 16 To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The iPhone 16 will starts from Rs 51,999 in the Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: The Festive season in India is around the corner, and so is the festive sale. Every year during this time, e-commerce platforms announce exciting and attractive sale offers to make everybody's festive season merrier.

This year, Flipkart and Amazon, India's two biggest online shopping platforms, have announced the commencement of their Big Billion Days Sale and Great Indian Festival Sale, respectively. Both platforms will commence the festival sale on September 23, 2025.

These platforms will offer huge discounts and other offers on electronics, fashion, home and furniture, beauty and health, grocery, toys and baby products, sports and outdoors, and automobile.

Here we will focus on the best smartphone deals, including Apple's iPhone 16, that customers can get on both e-commerce platforms.

Best Deals on Flipkart Festive Sale

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start from September 23, 2025. During this sale, customers can pay for their purchases using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards to avail an instant discount of 10 per cent. Apart from this, a 5 per cent cashback will be available on payments made via the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

During this festive sale, customers can grab the best deals on smartphones, such as Moto G96 5G, Oppo K13x 5G, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Vivo T4 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, and Poco M7 Plus 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

According to Flipkart’s welcome page, users can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for Rs 35,999. Similarly, other major smartphone brands, such as Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Poco, Nothing, and Google, will also offer heavy discounts.

Google Pixel 9 and 10 smartphones

The newly launched Google Pixel 10 series, including the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, are offered at good discounts and can be purchased for Rs 67,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 67,999, respectively. While its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 series, including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, can be purchased for Rs 34,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively.