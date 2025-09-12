Best Deals To Avail During This Flipkart And Amazon Festival Sale: From iPhone 16 To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Here's the list of handsets, which will be offered at a discounted price, coupled with great offers.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Festive season in India is around the corner, and so is the festive sale. Every year during this time, e-commerce platforms announce exciting and attractive sale offers to make everybody's festive season merrier.
This year, Flipkart and Amazon, India's two biggest online shopping platforms, have announced the commencement of their Big Billion Days Sale and Great Indian Festival Sale, respectively. Both platforms will commence the festival sale on September 23, 2025.
These platforms will offer huge discounts and other offers on electronics, fashion, home and furniture, beauty and health, grocery, toys and baby products, sports and outdoors, and automobile.
Here we will focus on the best smartphone deals, including Apple's iPhone 16, that customers can get on both e-commerce platforms.
Best Deals on Flipkart Festive Sale
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start from September 23, 2025. During this sale, customers can pay for their purchases using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards to avail an instant discount of 10 per cent. Apart from this, a 5 per cent cashback will be available on payments made via the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
During this festive sale, customers can grab the best deals on smartphones, such as Moto G96 5G, Oppo K13x 5G, CMF Phone 2 Pro, Vivo T4 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, and Poco M7 Plus 5G.
|Best Deals on Flipkart Festive Sale
|Moto G96 5G
|Oppo K13x 5G
|CMF Phone 2 Pro
|Vivo T4 Pro
|Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
|Realme P4 Pro 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
|Poco M7 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
According to Flipkart’s welcome page, users can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for Rs 35,999. Similarly, other major smartphone brands, such as Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, Poco, Nothing, and Google, will also offer heavy discounts.
Google Pixel 9 and 10 smartphones
The newly launched Google Pixel 10 series, including the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, are offered at good discounts and can be purchased for Rs 67,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 67,999, respectively. While its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 series, including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, can be purchased for Rs 34,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively.
iPhone 17 Series
Discount offers will also be given on Apple’s iPhone 17 series during Flipkart’s festive sale, but details about the offers are not yet updated in the app or website.
However, after the launch of the iPhone 17 Series, the iPhone 16 Series, launched last year, has seen a drastic price cut. Along with this, great discount offers are also being offered.
The discounted prices for the iPhone 16 Series smartphones are mentioned below:
- The standard variant, iPhone 16, in this sale starts from Rs 51,999.
- The iPhone 16 Pro model can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 69,999.
- The iPhone 16 Pro Max handset can be bought at a starting price of Rs 89,999.
Along with these discounted prices, Flipkart will also provide many bank offers, making the deal attractive. Notably, after the launch of the iPhone 17 Series, Apple has removed the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 from its official website and retail stores. This means customers who are looking for iPhone 16 models will now have to buy them from third-party stores like Flipkart.
|Brand
|Models
|Discounted Price (Rs)
|Samsung
|Galaxy S24 FE
|Rs 35,999
|Google Pixel 10 Series
|Pixel 10
|Rs 67,999
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Rs 1,09,999
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Rs 67,999
|Google Pixel 9 Series
|Pixel 9
|Rs 34,999
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Rs 84,999
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Rs 99,999
|Apple iPhone 16 Series
|iPhone 16
|Rs 51,999
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Rs 69,999
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Rs 89,999
Best Deals on Amazon Festive Sale
Amazon will also commence its Great Indian Festival Sale on September 23, 2025. During this sale, customers can buy products using their SBI credit card to avail an instant discount of 10 per cent. Moreover, the platform will also offer many EMI options.
During this festival sale, customers will get great offers and discounts on all major smartphone brands. Along with these discounts, users can also opt for the benefits of coupon offers and exchange offers.
Customers can buy smartphones from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Lava, Honor, Realme, Poco, and iQOO to avail discounts.
People who are interested in buying Samsung’s flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, can get the best deal in the Great India Festival Sale this year. Apart from this, there are good deals on other Samsung devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.
There are great discounts on various handsets of different price ranges, including OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10R, Redmi A4, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Z10R 5G, Redmi 13 Prime, OnePlus 13s, Vivo X200 FE 5G, Vivo X200 5G, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Vivo V50 5G, Realme GT 7, Vivo V50 5G Elite, OnePlus Nord CE5.
|Best Deals on Amazon Festive Sale
|OnePlus 13R
|iQOO Neo 10R
|Redmi A4
|Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
|Samsung Galaxy M36 5G
|OnePlus Nord CE 5
|iQOO Z10R 5G
|Redmi 13 Prime
|OnePlus 13s
|Vivo X200 FE 5G
|Vivo X200 5G
|Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
|Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
|Realme GT 7 Pro
|Xiaomi 15
|Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G
|Vivo V50 5G
|Realme GT 7
|Vivo V50 5G Elite
|OnePlus Nord CE5
Currently, Amazon has not yet revealed the full discounts on these devices. It will reveal discounts on various smartphones starting September 17, 2025. Apart from these, the e-commerce platform will offer great discounts on the iPhone 15, but there are no details regarding discounts on other iPhones.